Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 3 - Infernal Hordes GA Chests Fixed, Runeshards Now Drop In Nightmare Dungeons
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 51 min ago
by
Tharid
In a much-requested hotfix, Blizzard has fixed multiple issues around endgame progression, such as Greater Equipment Chests in Infernal Hordes now dropping a Greater Affix item every time and
Runeshard
s dropping in Nightmare dungeons again!
HOTFIX 3 - August 13, 2024 - 1.5.0
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where sources of items with Guaranteed Greater affixes, such as the Reputation reward or Greater Equipment Chest, did not actually guarantee an item with Greater Affixes.
Fixed an issue where 1-Handed Maces acquired from the Purveyor of Curiosities were always Legendary quality.
Fixed an issue where Tier 4 Infernal Compasses dropped outside of Infernal Hordes did not have appropriate affixes.
Fixed an issue where Runeshards weren’t dropping in Nightmare Dungeons.
