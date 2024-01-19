This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Patch 1.3.0 Sorcerer Class Changes - Meteor and Elemental Summoner Buffs, Ball Lightning Nerfs
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 51 min ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.0 is bringing many changes to the Sorcerer class, including and Elemental Summoner Buffs, and Nerfs!
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0 Sorcerer Class Overview
Blizzard
Class Updates
Developer's Note:
It's important to us that when a player chooses to fully invest in a Skill, the payoff is immense. In pursuit of this goal, several of our new Unique and Legendary items are targeting Skills that have yet to reach their full potential. We're excited to see what players accomplish with our new Unique items for Barbarian's Rend, Druid's , and Sorcerer's Meteor. We're also targeting some pressing issues for each Class. Necromancers with should see their Minions strike a bit harder, Barbarians shouldn't feel that 3 Shouts are a requirement for their success, and Sorceresses applying Vulnerable with should open new build opportunities. There are also Class updates to items and Skills that are underperforming, such as the Rogue's Ranged Unique Items, and the Necromancer's Golem.
Sorcerer
Skills
changed to have its attack rate increase with attack speed, up to 25%.
condition to be cast while over 50 mana has been removed.
Critical Strikes now apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Paragon
Fixed an issue where the Critical Strike Chance bonus was not properly applying.
Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from +10% to 12%.
Conjuration damage bonus increased from x3% to x5% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold.
Amount of Intelligence required to gain x1% bonus Burning Damage reduced from 75 to 25.
Item Updates Offensive
Meteorite damage has been changed to be 20–30% of the casted 's damage.
Increased chance to be attracted to enemies from 30–50% to 40–60%.
Chance to unleash a when enemies die increased from 11–20% to 21–30%.
Bug Fixes
Sorcerer
Fixed an issue where various powers and effects that are granted by evading, such as the unique powers of and , did not work properly when using the Teleport Enchantment.
Fixed an issue where the bonus evade charges granted by didn't increase when upgrading the Weapon at the Blacksmith.
Fixed an issue where was dealing far more damage than intended.
Developer's Note:
was dealing an unintended amount of damage because of its Enhanced upgrade. This bug fix returns the amount of damage done by this Skill to intended quantities.
Fixed an issue where the legendary node would trigger from automatic casts of skills, such as the enchantment.
Fixed an issue where Ice Spikes would instantly explode when casting with the equipped.
Fixed an issue where the buff from the could unexpectedly fall off.
Fixed an issue where the passive did not take into account any bonuses to Barrier generation.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post