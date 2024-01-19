Raid Tool Spotlight: Viserio's Raid & Healing Assignments Spreadsheets - Organize Your Raids Fast

I wouldn't use the word "FAST", you can spend many hours fine tunning your raids CDs.
There is big problem in wow mythic raiding. It went from needing just a healer to call CDs a few xpacs ago to now requiring excel sheets with precise cooldown management and MRT and kaze weak aura to setup timers and reminders.Blizzard better get back to the healing a few xpacs back to that healers can get back to enjoy the game...
I love people going on about how it's such a problem you need this in the game, like no you don't need this most of the CE guilds do just fine with a ERT note and that's it you don't need this at all stop pretending you do. Also people did this back in the day already like this is not new this did not start in DF, SL, BFA or Legion this was already a thing in Wrath.
When the game becomes a job