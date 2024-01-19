All New Legendary Aspects Coming in Diablo 4 Season 3 - Patch 1.3.0

Blizzard
All Classes
Aspect of Adaptability – Utility
- When cast below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per cast.
When cast at or above 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills deal 40–80% increased damage.
Juggernaut's Aspect – Defensive
- Gain 0.75 –1.25 Armor, but your Evade has 100% increased Cooldown.
Barbarian
Aspect of Sundered Ground – Offensive
- Every 25 seconds, is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–20% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.
Druid
Virulent Aspect – Utility
- When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its cooldown by 0.3–0.6 seconds. This cooldown reduction is tripled when infecting Elites.
Necromancer
Shattered Spirit's Aspect – Offensive
- Casting also launches 18 in all directions, dealing 200–400% increased damage and generating 6 Essence per enemy hit.
Rogue
Resistant Assailant's Aspect – Defensive
- Breaking Concealment grants +10% Resistance and Maximum Resist to all elements for 4 seconds. Killing an Elite enemy reduces 's cooldown by 6–10 seconds.
Sorcerer
Aspect of Shredding Blades – Offensive
- ' chance to apply Vulnerable is increased by 20% and the Vulnerable duration is increased by 4 seconds. You gain 15–25% Vulnerable Damage.