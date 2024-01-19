This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Patch 1.3.0 Barbarian Class Changes - Massive Charge Buffs, Overpower Nerfs
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 47 min ago
by
silec
Patch 1.3.0 is bringing many changes to the Barbarian class, including massive buffs to and nerfs to the Overpower mechanic!
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0 Barbarian Class Overview
Blizzard
Class Updates
Developer's Note:
It's important to us that when a player chooses to fully invest in a Skill, the payoff is immense. In pursuit of this goal, several of our new Unique and Legendary items are targeting Skills that have yet to reach their full potential. We're excited to see what players accomplish with our new Unique items for Barbarian's Rend, Druid's , and Sorcerer's Meteor. We're also targeting some pressing issues for each Class. Necromancers with should see their Minions strike a bit harder, Barbarians shouldn't feel that 3 Shouts are a requirement for their success, and Sorceresses applying Vulnerable with should open new build opportunities. There are also Class updates to items and Skills that are underperforming, such as the Rogue's Ranged Unique Items, and the Necromancer's Golem.
Overpower
Overpower attacks now gain +1% damage, down from +2%, per 1% of your Base Life you have in Fortify.
Overpower attacks now gain +1% damage, down from +2%, per 1% of your Base Life that you have in bonus life above your Base Life.
Barbarian
Skills
Base damage increased by 900%, from 0.25 to 2.50.
terrain impact damage increased by 150%, from 0.6 to 1.5.
no longer requires a terrain impact to reduce the cooldown of , and now charging a boss will reduce the cooldown by 6 seconds.
Base damage increased by 30%.
Passives
Overpower damage decreased from 15% to 8% per rank.
Duration of each weapon bonus increased from 8 to 10 seconds.
Additional damage from having all bonuses increased from 15% to 20%.
Having all bonuses now also increases attack speed by 20%.
Berserking damage bonus increased from 60% to 100%.
Bonus bleed amount increased from 115% to 140%.
Overpower explosion damage increased from 70% to 85%.
Weapon Expertise
Expertise leveling has been cut by 50%.
Paragon Glyph
Now reduces the cooldown of every non-Shout skill by 4 seconds, instead of every other Shout skill by 1.2 seconds.
Item Updates Resource
You now generate 6–10 Fury per second while any Shout skill is active, instead of 2–4 Fury per second for each Shout skill active.
Offensive
Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.
's Offensive Aspect
Reduced bonus damage per stack from 15%–20% to 6%–8%, up to a reduced maximum bonus of 225%–300% to 30%–40%.
Offensive
Reduced bonus damage from 75%–125% to 20%–30%.
Offensive
Reduced bonus damage from 82–100% to 40–60%.
Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.
Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.
Bug Fixes
Barbarian
Fixed an issue where the legendary paragon node didn't have a buff indicator.
Fixed an issue where the guaranteed overpower from the could trigger on Basic attacks.
Fixed an issue where cast by Ancients spawned by the did not trigger explosions from the .
Fixed an issue where was dealing more damage than intended due to the bonus from the Violent upgrade also being applied even if the Furious upgrade was chosen.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-01-19T15:29:27-06:00
The overpower nerfs won't bother me.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post