Diablo 4 Season 3 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0 - Class Changes, New Aspects, Uniques

Damaging enemies with a cast Non–Basic Skill marks them for 3 seconds. When a Basic Skill first hits a marked enemy, the Basic Skill's damage is echoed to all marked enemies, dealing 100–200% increased damage.

When cast below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per cast.

When cast at or above 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills deal 40–80% increased damage.

Gain 0.75 –1.25 Armor, but your Evade has 100% increased Cooldown.

The unique power has been changed.



Previous: Casting a Core Skill reduces Resource cost of your Core Skills by 12%, up to a maximum of 40%. Resets upon using a non–Core Skill.

Previous: Casting a Core Skill reduces Resource cost of your Core Skills by 12%, up to a maximum of 40%. Resets upon using a non–Core Skill. New: Spending resources reduces your resource costs and increases your damage by x10% for 3 seconds, up to 40%.

Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.

All Stats increased to 2x normal value.

Core Skill Damage changed to Movement Speed.

Damage While Healthy increased to 3x normal value.

Unique Power Changed



Previous: Gain 30 Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 3 resources for every 1% of life you would have lost instead.

Previous: Gain 30 Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 3 resources for every 1% of life you would have lost instead. New: Gain 60 maximum Resource. 75% of incoming damage drains 2 Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

Overpower attacks now gain +1% damage, down from +2%, per 1% of your Base Life you have in Fortify.

Overpower attacks now gain +1% damage, down from +2%, per 1% of your Base Life that you have in bonus life above your Base Life.

Barbarian

's duration is increased by 2.0–4.0 seconds. Damaging enemies with Brawling Skills applies 2 stacks of Rend's Bleed. This effect can only occur once every 4 seconds per enemy.

Every 25 seconds, is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–20% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.

Base damage increased by 900%, from 0.25 to 2.50.

terrain impact damage increased by 150%, from 0.6 to 1.5.

no longer requires a terrain impact to reduce the cooldown of , and now charging a boss will reduce the cooldown by 6 seconds.

Base damage increased by 30%.

Overpower damage decreased from 15% to 8% per rank.

Duration of each weapon bonus increased from 8 to 10 seconds.

Additional damage from having all bonuses increased from 15% to 20%.

Having all bonuses now also increases attack speed by 20%.

Berserking damage bonus increased from 60% to 100%.

Bonus bleed amount increased from 115% to 140%.

Overpower explosion damage increased from 70% to 85%.

Expertise leveling has been cut by 50%.

Now reduces the cooldown of every non-Shout skill by 4 seconds, instead of every other Shout skill by 1.2 seconds.

You now generate 6–10 Fury per second while any Shout skill is active, instead of 2–4 Fury per second for each Shout skill active.

Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.

Reduced bonus damage per stack from 15%–20% to 6%–8%, up to a reduced maximum bonus of 225%–300% to 30%–40%.

Reduced bonus damage from 75%–125% to 20%–30%.

Reduced bonus damage from 82–100% to 40–60%.

Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.

Damage bonus now has a 5-second duration to be used.

Druid

gains 1 additional strike each time it grows. Lightning Storm Critical Strikes cause lightning to strike twice, dealing 10–20% increased damage.

When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its cooldown by 0.3–0.6 seconds. This cooldown reduction is tripled when infecting Elites.

Maximum damage bonus increased from 30% to 60%.

Cooldown reduced from 45 to 35 seconds.

Changed functionality: hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, increased to 6% on Critical Strikes.

damage increased from 23% to 46%.

Lightning damage increased from 77% to 95%.

Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.

Additional Healing received increased from 5% to 6% per rank.

Fortify gained increased from 6.4% to 10% per rank.

Control Impairing Effects duration reduction increased from 3% to 5% per rank.

Increased benefit while over 50% Fortify reduced from tripled to doubled.

Fortify gained on Shapeshifting increased from 1.4% to 2% per rank.

Required Shapeshift duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds.

Attack Speed bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Thorns increased from .15 to .6. (from 1,194 to 4776)

Maximum Spirit increased from 10 to 20.

Critical Strike Damage bonus is now Multiplicative instead of Additive.

Bonus Lucky Hit Chance increased from 15% to 20%.

Barrier increased from 5% of Maximum Health to 15%.

Duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Passive Companion damage bonus increased from 80% to 120%.

Previous: While dashing, seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies instantly dealing 70–100% of the Poisoning damage to them.

New: While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned enemies and deals 20–40% increased damage to them.

Boulder Spirit Cost reduced from 50 to 40.

Spirit Generation and bonus damage increased from 20–30% to 30–40%.

Bonus damage reduced from 20–40% to 20–30%.

Necromancer

You are Blood Lanced, and when would deal damage to you it instead Fortifies you for 1–2% of your Maximum Life and has a 5% chance to form a . deals 10–20% increased damage.

Casting also launches 18 in all directions, dealing 200–400% increased damage and generating 6 Essence per enemy hit.

Damage increased from 0.2 to 0.3.

Bonus damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 40% to 25%.

Base damage increased from 50% to 70%.

damage decreased from 110% to 95%.

Damage over time increased from 80% to 95%.

Initial damage increased from 66% to 75%.

Return damage increased from 21% to 25%.

Damage is increased by 4% per Essence spent casting Bone Spirit, up from 3%.

Now restores 30% of your Maximum Essence, instead of a flat 30 Essence.

Previous: You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to enemies being Decomposed.

New: Every 1.5 seconds, makes enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Previous: Decompose Slows enemies by 50%.

New: Decompose Slows enemies by 50%, and if you channel for at least 1.5 seconds, you gain 30% Movement Speed for 5 second after ending the channel.

Previous: Fortifies you for 0.5% of your Maximum Life each time it hits an enemy.

New: You gain +10% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds after Blood Mist ends.

Friendly players and Minions can now freely pass through Bone Prison walls.

The functionality of and have been swapped.

Enemies inside of are Vulnerable.

If an enemy is trapped by , gain 25 Essence, plus an additional 5 per enemy trapped.

Previous: Fortify for 8% of your Maximum Life for each enemy trapped by .

New: Reduce your active cooldowns by 0.5 seconds for each enemy trapped by Bone Prison, up to 3 seconds.

Now displays the current bonus on the tooltip.

When Golems finish casting their active ability, they will first try to target a new close enemy before reverting to their previous target.

Blood Golem and Iron Golem



Basic Attacks now hit enemies in an area around the main target.

Active ability now grants the Golem Thorns equal to 70% of your Armor for the duration of the Taunt.

Upgrade now Fortifies based on your Maximum Life instead of Base Life.

Healing increased from 25% to 40% over the 8 second duration.

Previous: Your Minions deal 15% increased damage for each Minion type you have active.

New: Your Minions deal 10% increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have.

Additional Bonus changed from 25% Health to 25% Damage.

Previous: deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to 15-25%.

New: Bone Spirit's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 15–25%. Your Maximum Essence is increased by 2 for each enemy hit for 15 seconds.

Previous: Enemies afflicted by your have a % chance to be Stunned for 1 Second when they deal direct damage.

New: Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a % chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage.

Chance to spawn additional corpses increased from 30–60% to 50–100%.

Chance to reduce Golem's active cooldown increased from 2–5% to 4–10%.

Chance to spawn a Corpse increased from 1.0–2.5% to 2%–5%.

Rogue

When you cast an Ultimate skill, your next Core skill consumes all of your energy and deals 0.5–1.5% increased damage per Energy consumed. Using a Cooldown restores 5 energy.

Breaking Concealment grants +10% Resistance and Maximum Resist to all elements for 4 seconds. Killing an Elite enemy reduces 's cooldown by 6–10 seconds.

Damage increased from 16% to 20%.

Duration increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.

Vulnerable now applies while you are below 85% Energy, up from 75% Energy.

Previous: Enemies takes 5% increased damage from you each second they are in .

New: Enemies in Caltrops take 10% increased damage from you, increased by 5% each second.

Cast time reduced by 15%.

The first wave of arrows now hits closer to the player.

Chill amount now increases by 5% per skill rank, up from 2.5%.

Removed the Critical Strike requirement, and increased the Lucky Hit chance from 20% to 35%.

Previous: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued skills have up to a 30% chance to apply double the amount of Poisoning damage over time.

New: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued skills have up to a 30% chance to reduce 's cooldown by 2 seconds.

Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Previous: deals 10% increased damage per enemy it pierces.

Now: Penetrating Shot has a 10% increased Critical Strike Chance. If Penetrating Shot damages at least 3 enemies, gain 10% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds.

Previous: If damage at least 3 enemies, your next Penetrating Shot has 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.

New: Penetrating Shot deals an additional 10% increased damage per enemy it hits.

Amount of Damage vs Crowd Controlled bonus conversion percent reduced from 40% to 10%.

Attack Speed per stack increased from 10% to 15%.

Previous: Critical Strike with Marksman Skills grant you Precision. You gain 4% Critical Strike Damage per stack of Precision, up to a maximum of 20%. When you reach maximum Precision, your next Marksman Skill is guaranteed to Critically Strike, and deals 40% increased Critical Strike Damage, then consumes all stacks of Precision.

New: Each Marksman skill cast grants 1 stack of Precision, or 2 if it has Critically Struck. When you reach 6 stacks, your next Marksman Core or Ultimate Skill is a guaranteed Critical Strike that deals x50% increased Critical Strike Damage, consuming all stacks of Precision. This damage is further increased by an amount equal to x15% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Previous: Chilled enemies have their Movement speed further reduced by 10/20/30%.

New: Chilled enemies have their movement speed further reduced by up to 10/20/30%, and you gain 5/10/15% increased Chill effect.

Previous: After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance against them for 4 seconds.

New: After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Previous: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 1.5 seconds.

New: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 2 seconds. Your next 3 Core skills deal additional damage equal to 20% of your Core Skill Damage bonus.

The orbiting blades can now hit each enemy 2 times, reduced from 3.

Previous: orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10–15% of Twisting Blade's return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returning, the orbit damage increases up to 20–30% of the return damage.

New: Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 20–30% of Twisting Blade's return damage per hit.

Previous: Each stack of Momentum Key Passive Heals you for 0.04–0.08 Life per second.

New: Each stack of Momentum Key Passive Heals you for 0.04–0.08 Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction.

Previous: Lucky Hit: Damaging a Chilled or Frozen enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals 0.3–0.48 Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, them for 25%.

New: Lucky Hit: Shadow Imbued Skill have up to a 75% chance to release an explosion that deals 0.3–0.48 Cold damage to the target and surrounding enemies, Chilling them for 25%. If they were already Chilled or Frozen, increase this damage by 100%.

Previous: Lucky Hit: Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Shadow Imbued Skill has up to a 75% chance to create a toxic explosion that applies 0.15–0.2 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to the target and surrounding enemies.

New: Lucky Hit: Shadow Imbued Skills have up to a 75% chance to create a toxic explosion that applies 0.2–0.3 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to the target and surrounding enemies. If the enemy was already Poisoned, increase this damage by 100%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20%–30% to 30%–40%.

Inherent affix changed from Damage to Distant Enemies to Critical Strike Damage.

Critical Strike Damage affix value increased by ~100%. This does not apply to the inherent Critical Strike Damage Affix.

Effect updated to reflect changes to the Precision Key Passive.



Previous: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain 20–30 energy, this can only happen once per cast.

Previous: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain 20–30 energy, this can only happen once per cast. New: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. When you consume casting a Skill, that Skill gains x10–30% increased Critical Strike Damage and you gain 20–40 Energy.

Previous: has a 30–80% chance to fire an arrow that bounced off walls and scenery. Damaging 5 enemies with Penetrating Shot will cause your next cast to make enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

New: Penetrating Shot makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Every 4th cast bounces off walls and scenery and deals 20%–40% bonus damage.

Sorcerer

now has 2 charges and a 11–6 second Charge Cooldown instead of a Mana cost and drops 3 additional meteors around the target. Meteor's Enchantment effect and drop 1 additional meteor.

' chance to apply Vulnerable is increased by 20% and the Vulnerable duration is increased by 4 seconds. You gain 15–25% Vulnerable Damage.

changed to have its attack rate increase with attack speed, up to 25%.

condition to be cast while over 50 mana has been removed.

Critical Strikes now apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the Critical Strike Chance bonus was not properly applying.

Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from +10% to 12%.

Conjuration damage bonus increased from x3% to x5% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold.

Amount of Intelligence required to gain x1% bonus Burning Damage reduced from 75 to 25.

Meteorite damage has been changed to be 20–30% of the casted 's damage.

Increased chance to be attracted to enemies from 30–50% to 40–60%.

Chance to unleash a when enemies die increased from 11–20% to 21–30%.

Gameplay

End-Game Activities

Helltide will now be active every hour on the hour, with a 5-minute gap in between. Helltide will be active 55 minutes of every hour.

So players can more consistently acquire , we've reworked how Distilled Fear is collected from Nightmare Dungeons.



Players will always gain a Distilled Fear after completing a Nightmare Dungeon of at least Tier 30.

Players will always gain a Distilled Fear after completing a Nightmare Dungeon of at least Tier 30. Every 10 Tiers after Tier 30 there's an increasing chance for additional Distilled Fears to be rewarded.

Completing Tier 90 Nightmare Dungeons and beyond will always grant 3 Distilled Fears.

Items

Scrolls of Escape



Now will populate in the lost items stash if the player missed one that was dropped.

Now will populate in the lost items stash if the player missed one that was dropped. Stack limit increased from 20 to 99.

Appear as Legendary so that they are harder to miss when dropped on the ground.

Previous: +100 to min, +100 to max

New: +65 to min, +25 to max

The Item Power ranges for items dropped by end-game bosses, such as Varshan and Zir, have been decreased for Rare and Legendary Items. Unique Item Power has not been changed. Examples (note that the current range for Unique Items was previously the range for all items):



Varshan in WT3 (Level 55)



Unique Item Power Range: 675-750

Varshan in WT3 (Level 55) Unique Item Power Range: 675-750 Rare/Legendary Range: 650-725

Unique Item Power Range: 850-925

Rare/Legendary Range: 800-875

Unique Item Power Range: 900-925

Rare/Legendary Range: 850-925

Monsters at level 100



Legendary Item Power Range



Previous: 820-925

Legendary Item Power Range Previous: 820-925 New: 845-925

Previous: 785-925

New: 810-925

Legendary Item Power Range



Previous: 845-925

Previous: 845-925 New: 910-925

Previous: 810-925

New: 885-925

Miscellaneous

Potion count will no longer be reset after dying and being revived by another player.

The Hatred's Chosen syphon effect is no longer based on Lucky Hit.

The Greed Shrine effect also now will drop additional Gold after the effect expires. The amount of Gold dropped is determined by how many enemies were killed while the Shrine buff was active.

Uber-Unique Items can now be unlocked as transmogs.

User Interface and User Experience

New settings have been added to allow navigation in the world with full Keyboard controls—including movement using the W-A-S-D keys—instead of your mouse.

Bonuses from keywords, such as Berserking, now also denote whether any associated damage bonus is additive or multiplicative.

Event Timers are now displayed on the world map.

The visual effect for being Chilled will now visually increase in intensity to denote how close the Chilled character is to being Frozen.

The default button bindings for Mount actions have been adjusted to be more intuitive on controller.

An additional stash tab is now available to be purchased in-game with Gold. Maximum stash tabs available are now 6.

The icons for the Helltide Chest of Mysteries and Chest have been updated to make them more visually distinctive from the other chest icons.

The button for confirming Gold amount in the trade interface on controller has been changed to Yor Triangle on console. This will allow pressing A or X on console to bring up the virtual keyboard to manually enter Gold amounts when trading.

We have introduced a new way for players to approach reworking their Skill Tree.



Players can now refund whole paths orSkill clumps whilst seeing a preview of it all.

Players can now refund whole paths orSkill clumps whilst seeing a preview of it all. Players can also see how many Skill points will be refunded to them and how much Gold it will cost in advance.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read the quantity of a consumable in the action wheel.

Fixed an issue where subtitles for dialogue and lorebooks could not be turned off.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader could malfunction when repeatedly opening a vendor's services menu.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where player attacks could still be suppressed when some of their character's body was outside a Suppressor Field.

Fixed an issue where effects that increased Max Life by a percentage (such as an ) did not account for certain other Max Life bonuses, such as granted by an Affix on equipment.

Fixed an issue where the Drowned Sea Hag could spawn an excessive number of minions.

Fixed an issue where the Echo of Lilith could still attack the player after being defeated during the second phase of the encounter.

Fixed an issue where the could grant large amounts of resources when using crowd control Skills on Structure enemies.

Fixed an issue where various Skills and effects, such as , did not consider Staggered bosses as Crowd Controlled.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher could stand in place if the player stood near a Resplendent chest.

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where the legendary paragon node didn't have a buff indicator.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed overpower from the could trigger on Basic attacks.

Fixed an issue where cast by Ancients spawned by the did not trigger explosions from the .

Fixed an issue where was dealing more damage than intended due to the bonus from the Violent upgrade also being applied even if the Furious upgrade was chosen.

Druid

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for displayed its damage bonus as additive, when it was multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where wasn't increasing Critical Strike Chance to enemies hit.

Fixed an issue where the did not specify that it also made function as a Werewolf skill.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the could get removed when the was activated.

Fixed an issue where Shadow and Bone mages did not cast when the was equipped.

Fixed an issue where could fail to activate while under the effect of a Bandit's Smoke Bomb.

Fixed an issue where the would scale more than 2x when used on a two-handed weapon.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where increased the cap for combo points.

Fixed an issue where returning while using the were applying full Poison Imbue Damage, instead of the expected percentage of damage detailed in the Aspect's description.

Fixed an issue where the Paragon Glyph Snare did not benefit when it is considered a Trap Skill by the .

Fixed an issue where Gorger enemies could still target Rogue players under the effect of with their stun attack.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where various powers and effects that are granted by evading, such as the unique powers of and , did not work properly when using the Teleport Enchantment.

Fixed an issue where the bonus evade charges granted by didn't increase when upgrading the Weapon at the Blacksmith.

Fixed an issue where was dealing far more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where the legendary node would trigger from automatic casts of skills, such as the enchantment.

Fixed an issue where Ice Spikes would instantly explode when casting with the equipped.

Fixed an issue where the buff from the could unexpectedly fall off.

Fixed an issue where the passive did not take into account any bonuses to Barrier generation.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue in the Season Journey menu where hovering over aspects rewarded for completing a chapter of the Season Journey could sometimes not display the name of the Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the minimap icon for indicating the Stash has new items (i.e. recovered lost items) only displayed when close to the Stash.

Fixed an issue where the Creatures of Night incense had an incorrect tooltip.

Fixed an issue where certain stats would not display for all Classes in the character details window, such as Damage with 2-handed slashing weapons would not display for Necromancers.

Fixed an issue where pressing X or Square on console would confirm the salvage of a Legendary or Unique Item.

Fixed an issue where controller navigation in the Vendor buyback menu could malfunction.

Fixed various instances where the minimap was inaccurate.

Fixed various instances where Quest Pins and Objectives were inaccurate.

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where progression through the Flooded Depths could get broken if a ladder traversal was skipped with .

Fixed an issue where the Animus Urn in the Bastion of Faith could be skipped by using or .

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked in Uldur's Cave if all enemies were killed before destroying the second barricade.

Fixed an issue where some enemies were not marked on the minimap during the Slay All Enemies objective in Nostrava Deepwood.

Fixed an issue where elites encountered that transformed from initially harmless people could respawn after being defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Tomb Lord boss in the Shifting City could teleport outside of the boss arena, which would cause the fight to restart.

Fixed an issue where there was no Healing Well in the Conclave.

Fixed an issue where the Battle Hardened nightmare dungeon affix could grant Damage Reduction even if the player was above 90% life.

Fixed an issue where the quest didn't properly grant rewards for completion.

Fixed multiple instances where the Final Straw quest could not be completed properly.

Fixed an issue where the Quest Objective wouldn't update when entering the Cellar during the Acts of Atonement quest.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where upgrading a damaged item at the Blacksmithwould further lower the item's durability.

Various stability, visual, and performance improvements.

