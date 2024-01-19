All New Unique Items Coming With Patch 1.3.0 - Diablo 4 Season 3

Blizaard
All Classes
Paingorger's – Unique Gloves
- Damaging enemies with a cast Non–Basic Skill marks them for 3 seconds. When a Basic Skill first hits a marked enemy, the Basic Skill's damage is echoed to all marked enemies, dealing 100–200% increased damage.
Barbarian
Ring of the
- Rend's duration is increased by 2.0–4.0 seconds. Damaging enemies with Brawling Skills applies 2 stacks of Rend's Bleed. This effect can only occur once every 4 seconds per enemy.
Druid
Unsung Ascetic's Wraps
- gains 1 additional strike each time it grows. Lightning Storm Critical Strikes cause lightning to strike twice, dealing 10–20% increased damage.
Necromancer
Mutilator Plate
- You are Blood Lanced, and when would deal damage to you it instead Fortifies you for 1–2% of your Maximum Life and has a 5% chance to form a . deals 10–20% increased damage.
Rogue
Beastfall Boots
- When you cast an Ultimate skill, your next Core skill consumes all of your energy and deals 0.5–1.5% increased damage per Energy consumed. Using a Cooldown restores 5 energy.
Sorcerer
Starfall Coronet
- Meteor now has 2 charges and a 11–6 second Charge Cooldown instead of a Mana cost and drops 3 additional meteors around the target. Meteor's Enchantment effect and drop 1 additional meteor.