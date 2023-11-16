"Nobody is Supposed to Finish the Final Tier of Abattoir of Zir" - Wudijo Video Highlight

When there are builds doing literal millions of DPS, the idea of the highest tier being literally impossible is kinda mindboggling to me. Like, just how much HP do those mobs even have that a Ball Lightning Sorc isn't capable of erasing them in a small fraction of a second?Like, HotA Barbs are literally hitting Duriel for several hundreds of millions. How many trillions or quadrillions of HP will the highest-tier mobs have?
Nice way to say "overtuned as hell"...
Nothing wrong with this. Wanted something challenging and this is a great challenge. Just like scaling M+ in WoW, eventually either the DPS check or the health check is the bottle neck and some find creative ways around it.Looking forward to it even though my Sorc is not even close to BiS.
Let me guess, more one-shot BS mechanics?