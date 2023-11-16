This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Diablo 4 Loot with Prime Gaming - Vermilion Weapon Bundle
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 36 min ago
by
Arktane
Amazon Prime members have some new goodies to claim in the month of November. Blizzard and Prime Gaming have announced a new set of cosmetic weapons available for players with a subscription to Amazon Prime. This bundle includes the Vermilion Witchknife & Vermilion Wing Labrys transmogs. This month also includes some very appealing freebies outside the Diablo Universe such as long time favorite of many, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic!
Prime Gaming Blog - November Amazon Prime Gaming
In order to claim this bundle, you must first link your Battle.net account to your Amazon Prime Gaming account. You can go
here
to get started. The offer to claim the bundle ends on Thursday, December 14th 2023. So you might want to get it now before you forget because you're too busy grinding out the Abattoir of Zir when it comes out on December 5th!
