New Weapon Models in Diablo 4 Season 5 - Butcher Weapons, All Weapon Types
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
We've found several new weapon models off the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR, including models for nearly every weapon type, as well as new updated weapon models for The Butcher!
While we don't know the sources for any of these models as of now, it's safe to say that many of these weapons will belong to sets coming to Tejal's Shop. Take a look at the models below!
Butcher's Weapons
Bows & Crossbows
Daggers
Maces
Off-Hands & Shields
Scythes
Staves & Polearms
Swords
Two-Handed Axe
Wands
