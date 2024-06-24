This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 Datamined Changes - New Aspects, New Uniques, Class Tuning
Diablo IV
Posted
3 minutes ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new changes for Diablo 4's Patch 1.5.0! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
Editor's Note:
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes, this is the current information live in Patch 1.5.0.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Wowhead is also happy to announce that our Build Planner tool and Database are officially updated for Patch 1.5.0 - check out the datamined changes here, then work on your build with our comprehensive tool!
Wowhead's Diablo 4 Build Planner Tool
Here are the datamined changes for build 1.5.0.55146, compared to 1.4.3.54876.
Bash the enemy with your weapon, dealing 33% damage. After bashing enemies 4 times, your next Bash will Stun clobber, Stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, this increases to 2 seconds if 1.5 seconds. Clobber twice as often while using a Two-Handed weapon.
Lucky Hit: Skills using Bludgeoning weapons have up to a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 3 2 seconds, or up to a 15% chance when using a Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon.
Basic Skills generate 10% 12%\ more Fury when using Two-Handed weapons. Fury.
Gain 6% 5%\ additional Maximum Life.
Charge Cooldown: 13 9 seconds
Each time you take direct damage gain 0.4% 0.6% Maximum Life (1) as Fortify.
Shapeshifting Wrath Companion
Passive: Powerful winds surround you, granting 10.0% 15.0% Non-Physical Damage Reduction.
Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow a mighty roar, reducing Nearby enemies' damage dealt by 70% 40% for 4 seconds.
Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Base Maximum Life (746) (0.45) in damage.
Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 12 seconds gaining 20% 30%\ bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. form, up to a maximum of 75%.
Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to 5 additional second, but the duration cannot go above 12 seconds.
When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 2% 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2%\ Movement Speed, each for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.
Form a hurricane around you that deals 187% 346% damage to surrounding enemies over 8.4 seconds.
You gain 3% 4% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form.
Crush enemies between 2 4 pillars of earth, dealing up to 75% 140% damage.
Conjure a growing lightning storm that deals 40% 74% damage per strike. The number of strikes increase the longer the storm is channeled up to a maximum of 5 at once.
Every 6th 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 70%\ increased damage, increased to 140%\ against Injured enemies.
Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground, dealing 88% 92% damage to surrounding enemies.
1st Attack: Dash towards the target and deal 28% 52% damage.
2nd Attack: Deal 39% 72% damage.
3rd Attack: Perform a larger finishing move dealing 77% 143% damage.
Conjure a swirling tornado that deals 35% 65% damage.
You gain 5% 7% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds after using a Defensive Skill.
Unleash concentrated blight that deals 40% damage and leaves behind a defiled area, dealing 17% 22% damage over 6 seconds.
Conjure a tidal wave of blood that deals 150% 450% damage and Knocks Back enemies.
Your While you control at least 7 Minions, your Minions deal 15% 10%\ increased damage while you are Close to them. damage.
Curse the target area. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden take 30% damage every 2 seconds and each time they deal direct damage. Lasts 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit Chance: 20% 25%
A specter of you charges forward and attacks with its scythe for 80% 110% damage then returns to you and attacks again for 30% 45% damage.
Shadow damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. Every 10th 8th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% 44% Shadow damage.
While an Ultimate is on your Action Bar, you Heal 0.5% Maximum Life every second. After using an Ultimate Skill, Ultimate, restore 30 25 Energy.
You gain 1%\ increased Dealing Poison damage increases your Attack Speed and Lucky Hit Chance by 1%\ for each enemy you've Poisoned, 8 seconds, up to 15% 5%\. .
Quickly stab your victim for 20% 30% damage and shift, allowing making you to move freely through enemies Unhindered for 4 seconds.
Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 40% 45% damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 7 seconds.
Concussive
After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4%\ increased Critical Strike Chance Unstable Elixirs
Using a Healing Potion Stuns surrounding enemies for 4 2 seconds and increases your damage by 6%\ for 10 seconds.
Dash forward and slash enemies for 36% 40% damage. Any enemies hit are Slowed by 30% for 3 seconds.
Lucky Hit Chance: 10% 14%
After moving 12 15 meters, your next Non-Basic Core or Ultimate attack deals 7% 8%\ increased damage. While the damage bonus remains, your Agility and Subterfuge Skills deal 5%\ increased damage.
Melee attack an enemy, dealing 25% 30% damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 20%\ for 3 seconds.
You deal 3%\ increased damage to Vulnerable or Knocked Down enemies.
Casting a Cutthroat Skills grant Skill grants a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either:
Hit Momentum. Casting a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy
Hit any enemy from behind
While at 3 stacks Non-Cutthroat Skill removes a stack of Momentum Momentum.
For each stack of Momentum, you gain:
20% increased 300% Damage Reduction
30% 300% Maximum Energy
300%\ increased Energy Regeneration
15%\ 300%\+] increased Movement Speed
Maximum Bonus: 30%.
Fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line, dealing 70% damage. damage, increased by 10%\ per enemy it pierces.
Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Poison damage and apply 100% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 6 seconds.
Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, applying 396% 540% Poisoning damage over 9 seconds to enemies in the area.
Cooldown: 55 50 seconds
Lucky Hit Chance: 2% 4%
Evading through an enemy Dazes them for 2 seconds. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 0.25 seconds when you Daze an enemy.
Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5%\ increased Lucky Hit Chance 15% of your Maximum Life (249) as a Barrier for 5 3 seconds.
Become Unstoppable and quickly move through the shadows to stab your victim from behind for 72% 80% damage. Gain 50% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds afterwards.
Lucky Hit Chance: 25%
Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that deals 45% damage and Dazes them for 4 seconds.
Physical Damage
Rogue
When you Critically Dazing or Stunning an enemy increases your Critical Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down Chance by 2%\ and Critical Strike Damage by 2%\ for 0.5 seconds. 5 seconds, both up to 12%.
Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 29% 62% of the original damage to them and surrounding enemies.
Daggers: 5% 7%\ increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies.
Summon a frigid blizzard that deals 130% 150% damage and continually Chills enemies for 18% over 8 seconds.
Release 5 bolts of lightning that course along the ground in an erratic pattern, dealing 30% 38% damage each.
Your Burning effects deal 20% 40%\ increased damage, and an additional 4%\ per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy.
Lucky Hit: Shock Skills have up to a 5% 7% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Your Pyromancy Skills have up to a 5% 7% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2 seconds. This chance is doubled while you are Healthy.
Summon a 3-headed hydra for 10.0 seconds. Each head spits fire at enemies, dealing 14% 16% damage.
A Barrier of ice forms around you for 6 seconds, absorbing 25.0% 40% of your Maximum Life (0.25) (0.4) in damage. While Ice Armor is active, 5% of your damage dealt is added to its Barrier.
Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies for 36 44 damage over 8 seconds.
Every time you Stun an enemy, you deal 40% 50% Lightning damage to them.
Lucky Hit: Frost Skills have up to a 5% 7% chance to instantly Freeze.
Launch a bolt of lightning that shocks an enemy 4 times, dealing 10% 12% damage each hit.
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Shock Skills have up to a 5% 6% chance to form a Crackling Energy.
Cooldown: 11 14 seconds
Transform into lightning, becoming Unstoppable and surging to the target location, dealing 25% 35% damage around you upon arrival.
Close enemies take 20%\ increased damage from your When you Critically Strike an enemy with a Shock Skills Skill you become Charged and deal 20% take 25%\ less damage to you. for 5 seconds.
While Charged:
Critical Strikes increase these bonuses have a 10% chance to 25%\ cause the damage to arc as Lightning damage to another nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 3 seconds. 250% of the damage.
Damaging a Stunned Clobbering an enemy with Bash generates an additional 5 Fury, or 10 Fury if using a Two-Handed weapon. Fury.
Critical Strikes with Lunging Strike grant you Berserking for 1.5 3.0 seconds.
Damaging a Stunned Clobbering an enemy with Bash grants you 20% Maximum Life (1) as Fortify. Double this amount when using a Two-Handed weapon.
Iron Skin's Barrier absorbs 0.2% 0.25% more of your Maximum Life.
Direct damage with Rend grants 4 5 Fury per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 20 25 Fury.
While Challenging Shout is active, you gain 3 6 Fury each time you take damage.
Ground Stomp generates 40 60 Fury.
After Overpowering with Hammer of the Ancients, you deal 30% 40%\ more damage for 5 seconds.
If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies or a Boss, you gain Berserking for 2 3 seconds, increased to 3 5 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.
Poison Creeper's Immobilize duration is and Poison durations are increased by 1 second.
When you Immobilize or Stun an enemy, you gain a Terramote. Each enemy hit by Landslide consumes a Terramote causing a guaranteed Critical Strike with 40%\ increased Critical Strike Damage. Bosses always have up to a 10% chance to grant a Terramote when hit.
Shred's third combo attack is larger and applies an additional 15% 28% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
Evading through an enemy will cause your next Successive casts of Flurry to deal 30%\ increased increase its damage by 15% and Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds. reduce its Energy cost by 10%, up to 3 times.
While you have at least 2 1 active shadows shadow from Dark Shroud, gain 8%\ 10%\+] Critical Strike Chance.
Poison Trap has a 30% 40% chance to reset your Imbuement Skill Cooldowns when activated.
Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Hitting an Elite or Boss with your Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce reduces its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 3 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable. 5 seconds.
You have 5%\ 10%\+] Critical Strike Chance against enemies inside your Caltrops. Double this amount against Vulnerable enemies.
At the end of Dash Slows , Knock Down surrounding enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds instead. and deal 350%\ of its damage to them.
Shadow Step's Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages Damaging an enemy you have not hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 Stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its Cooldown by 3 seconds.
Each active Dark Shroud's shadows have Shroud shadow grants you 5%\ Movement Speed and also has a 14% 15% chance to not be consumed.
Enemies damaged by Casting Dash take 15%\ increased increases your Critical Strike Damage from you Chance by 10%\ for 5 seconds.
Each time Flurry damages hits an enemy, it has a Crowd Controlled or 10% chance to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 1%\ increased damage for 5 seconds after hitting a Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life (17), up to 12% Maximum Life (199) per cast. a total of 50%\.
Casting Penetrating Shot deals 10%\ increased damage per enemy and hitting a Boss or Elite with it pierces. has a 25% chance to fire it an additional time for free.
Casting Poison Imbuement’s Poisoning Duration is Imbuement generates 30 Energy, increased by 1 second. 2 for each Nearby Poisoned enemy.
Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against Dazes and applies Vulnerable to them by 8%\ for 3 seconds.
Enemies affected hit by Smoke Grenade take 25%\ increased damage from you. you for 5 seconds.
Twisting Blades deals 30% 35%\ increased damage when returning.
Moving through enemies while Blade Shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through enemies 5 3 times, your next Blade Shift will Daze enemies for 2 seconds.
Flurry deals 20%\ increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. If Casting Flurry hits any Vulnerable enemy it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds. dashes you to the target and Heals 10% of your Maximum Life.
Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Mobility
Dash reduces has 1 additional Charge and its Charge Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast. 3 seconds.
Enemies damaged by After Shadow Step are Stunned Stepping, you gain 20% Damage Reduction for 2 3 seconds.
While Blade Shift is active you gain 15%\ Resistance to All Elements and reduce the duration of incoming Control Impairing Effects by 20% 30% .
Each active shadow from You Heal for 10% of your Maximum Life when a Dark Shroud grants you 4%\ increased Movement Speed. shadow is removed.
You deal 10% 15%\ increased Poison damage to enemies standing inside your Poison Trap.
If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20%\ longer. now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
Blizzard deals 25% 40%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
The 3rd time an enemy is hit by a single cast of Charged Bolts, that bolt surges upon impact, dealing 44% 66% in an area.
After Critically Striking, Casting Lightning Spear gains a 5%\ increased stacking spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases their Critical Strike Chance for its duration. by 15%\.
Each time Spark hits its primary target, it has a 40% chance to hit up to 3 additional enemies, dealing 6% 9% damage. If there are no other enemies to hit, Spark instead deals 20%\ increased damage to its primary target.
Gain 6%\ Movement Speed for Arc Lash grants 5 seconds per enemy Mana if your swipe hits at least one enemy. When you hit with Arc Lash, up to 18%\. 3 or more enemies or a Boss, your next swipe also deals 50%\ more damage.
Spark grants 2%\ increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%\. At max stacks, your Spark hits grant 1 Mana.
Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 5% 10%\ increased damage for its duration. duration, up to 30%\.
While Ice Armor is active, you reduce its Cooldown by 1 second seconds for every 50 Mana you spend.
Hydra also Burns enemies for an additional 60% 100% of its Base damage dealt over 6 seconds.
While you have an active Blizzard, your Core Skills cost 20% less you gain 1 Mana Regeneration for every 20 Maximum Mana.
Current Bonus: 5
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a \% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill. Can only occur once every 5 seconds.
NEW
NEW
Each point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill within 5 seconds \ \]%\ increased damage, stacking up to \%\. 15 times.
NEW
Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal \ \ damage to enemies in their path.
NEW
Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain Gain \ Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.
Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. This can Can only occur once every \ \ seconds.
You deal \%\ increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.
NEW
NEW
NEW
Core and Wrath Companion Skills deal an additional \%\ damage per Companion you have.
When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain \ Heal for \% of your Maximum Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
NEW
When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals \ \ damage in an area around itself.
NEW
Damaging enemies with Sever has a \ \]% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals \ \]%\ bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.
Each time one of your Summoning Minions damages an enemy, they gain \%\ Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to \%\.
Gain \ \]%\ increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies for 6 seconds after they are damaged by Corpse Tendrils.
Each cast of Blood Lance will launch an additional Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy when it first hits an enemy that is already lanced, dealing \ \]% of normal damage.
NEW
NEW
NEW
You deal \ \]%\ increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.
Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill Skills by \ \]%\, for 5 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
NEW
NEW
NEW
Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a \% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage. take damage from Iron Maiden.
Aspect Repeating Aspect
Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
When you spend 75 Energy you release a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 seconds.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 15% chance to create a toxic pool that deals \ \ Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement Skill has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.
NEW
NEW
Chilled enemies Poisoned by Poison Imbuement will be further Chilled for 20% per second. You deal \ \]%\ additional Poison damage to Frozen enemies.
Each stack While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive Heals Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal \% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for \ Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction. 3 seconds every 8 seconds.
Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
When you Evade or Shadow Step, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 second.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
NEW
When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals \ \ Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.
NEW
NEW
NEW
Gain Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow every 2 seconds when standing still. shadow. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants \% increased Damage Reduction.
Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next \ attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds.
NEW
NEW
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by \ \]%\ for 2 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Caltrops also and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ total \ Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location , dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
Crackling Energy has a \% chance to deal 40%\ increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.
Flame Shield lets grants you move unhindered through enemies. Unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for \ seconds.
Enemies damaged by Incinerate explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for \ over 6 seconds. This effect occurs Can only occur once per every 3 seconds.
Casting a Basic Skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core or Mastery Skill by \ \]%.
NEW
You deal \ \]%\ increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal \%\ increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
Casting Critical Hits with Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your cause lightning to arc from it dealing \ damage with Shock Skills to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by \%\ for 3 seconds your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
NEW
NEW
While Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing \ \ Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a 50% increased explosion radius.
While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ \ damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for 15%. deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
NEW
Collecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by \ \]%\ for 8 seconds.
NEW
When you cast Blizzard it will periodically spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ damage. Your Ice Spikes deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies. Chill enemies for 15%.
NEW
NEW
NEW
When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for \ seconds. This can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
NEW
Pants
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain \%\ increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies. are Unhindered.
You have \%\x] +] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain \%\x] +] increased Crowd Control Duration.
NEW
NEW
NEW
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a \% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill. Can only occur once every 5 seconds.
NEW
NEW
Each point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill within 5 seconds \ \]%\ increased damage, stacking up to \%\. 15 times.
NEW
Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal \ \ damage to enemies in their path.
NEW
Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain Gain \ Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.
Allowed Item Types:
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Ring
Allowed Item Types:
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Ring
Allowed Item Types:
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Ring
NEW
NEW
NEW
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. This can Can only occur once every \ \ seconds.
NEW
You deal \%\ increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Core and Wrath Companion Skills deal an additional \%\ damage per Companion you have.
When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain \ Heal for \% of your Maximum Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Pants Boots
Gloves
Pants
Pants Boots
Gloves
Pants
Pants Boots
Gloves
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
NEW
NEW
of the Moonrage Aspect
Kills have a 10% 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for \ \ seconds. This effect is a Lucky Hit against bosses. Maximum 3 additional wolves.
Malignant Cage 1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Ring
When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals \ \ damage in an area around itself.
NEW
Damaging enemies with Sever has a \ \]% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals \ \]%\ bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.
Each time one of your Summoning Minions damages an enemy, they gain \%\ Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to \%\.
Gain \ \]%\ increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies for 6 seconds after they are damaged by Corpse Tendrils.
Each cast of Blood Lance will launch an additional Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy when it first hits an enemy that is already lanced, dealing \ \]% of normal damage.
NEW
NEW
NEW
You deal \ \]%\ increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.
NEW
Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill Skills by \ \]%\, for 5 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
NEW
NEW
Enemies affected by at least 1 of your curses take 70% 100%\ increased Overpower damage from you.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Allowed Item Types:
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a \% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage. take damage from Iron Maiden.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Penetrating Shot makes enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Every 4 casts cast of Penetrating Shot will fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery and deals \%\ more damage.
Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once. and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.
Aspect Repeating Aspect
Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
When you spend 75 Energy you release a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 seconds.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 15% chance to create a toxic pool that deals \ \ Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement Skill has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.
NEW
NEW
Chilled enemies Poisoned by Poison Imbuement will be further Chilled for 20% per second. You deal \ \]%\ additional Poison damage to Frozen enemies.
Each stack While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive Heals Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal \% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for \ Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction. 3 seconds every 8 seconds.
Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
When you Evade or Shadow Step, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 second.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
NEW
When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals \ \ Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Gain Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow every 2 seconds when standing still. shadow. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants \% increased Damage Reduction.
Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next \ attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds.
NEW
NEW
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
+1 to Concussive Unstable Elixirs
Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by \ \]%\ for 2 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing \ \ Shadow damage. Can only occur once every 6 seconds.
Casting Flurry a Core Skill has a \% chance to release throw Stun Grenades that deal \ Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
NEW
NEW
NEW
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
+2 \ to Stutter Step
+\ \ to Stutter Step
+\ to Concussive Unstable Elixirs
+\ to Concussive Unstable Elixirs
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Caltrops also and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ total \ Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location , dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
+\ to Concussive Unstable Elixirs
Rogue
Rogue
Rogue
Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to Barrage has a \% chance to Knock Back or Knock Down enemies with each hit and deal double damage and Knock Back the target. damage.
NEW
When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for \ seconds. This can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
NEW
Pants
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Casting a Skill has a \% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can Can only occur once every 8 seconds.
While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain \%\ increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies. are Unhindered.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 1,125 4,500 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.
When you Stun, Freeze, or Immobilize an Elite enemy, or damage a Boss, it Pulls In Nearby enemies. You deal \%\ increased damage to them for 3 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 12 seconds.
NEW
NEW
REMOVED
Legendary_1_All_Skills
NEW
NEW
You have \%\x] +] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain \%\x] +] increased Crowd Control Duration.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Sorcerer, Rogue
Sorcerer, Rogue
Sorcerer, Rogue
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
REMOVED
asdfg
NEW
Crackling Energy has a \% chance to deal 40%\ increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.
Flame Shield lets grants you move unhindered through enemies. Unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for \ seconds.
Enemies damaged by Incinerate explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for \ over 6 seconds. This effect occurs Can only occur once per every 3 seconds.
Casting a Basic Skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core or Mastery Skill by \ \]%.
NEW
You deal \ \]%\ increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal \%\ increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
Casting Critical Hits with Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your cause lightning to arc from it dealing \ damage with Shock Skills to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by \%\ for 3 seconds your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
NEW
NEW
While Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing \ \ Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a 50% increased explosion radius.
While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ \ damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for 15%. deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
NEW
Collecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by \ \]%\ for 8 seconds.
NEW
When you cast Blizzard it will periodically spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ damage. Your Ice Spikes deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies. Chill enemies for 15%.
Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into 3 bolts, each dealing \%\ more increased damage.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Core Skills that launch a projectile consume extra Mana. For every \ 20 extra Mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile and the damage is increased by \ \]%\.
Malignant Cage Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
NEW
Your Burning damage is increased by 10%\ of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, plus 1%\ for every 25 50 Intelligence you have. have, up to 40%\.
Crackling Energy has a 25% chance to not consume a Charge when triggered. Crackling Energy's damage is increased by 3% 1%\ per 20 25 total Intelligence you have. have, up to 60%\.
You deal 5%\ increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%\. A Nearby Staggered Boss provides the maximum bonus.
Your Conjuration Skills have a 10%\ reduced Cooldown or Mana cost. They also deal bonus damage equal to 5%\ of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold. Cold, up to 30%\.
Whenever you deal damage to Lucky Hit: Hitting a Vulnerable enemy, they take 1%\ increased enemy has up to a 45% chance to increase your damage from you by 1%\ for 6 25 seconds, up to 25% 50%\. . At 50 stacks, this bonus resets and you Execute all Nearby Non-Elite enemies.
Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15%\ of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus. Bonus, up to a maximum of 45%\.
Your Frost Skills deal 15% 18%\ increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled if the enemy is also Frozen.
When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100%\ Dodge Chance for 2 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%\ of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight's gauge remains full. full, up to 35.0%\.
Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 10%\ damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus, bonus and grant this bonus to all Skills for 8 seconds when cast.
Maximum Bonus: 35%\
Storm Skills deal increased damage equal to 20%\ of your Damage vs Close and Damage vs Distant bonuses. bonuses, up to 40%\.
Your Marksman Skills grant your next Cutthroat Skill Skills 25%\ increased damage. damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your next Marksman Skill Skills 25%\ increased damage. damage for 8 seconds.
Swapping weapons grants you 4% 8% of your Maximum Fury.
Your Shadow damage over time effects have a 5%\ chance to deal 50%\ bonus damage each time they deal damage. This chance is increased by 1%\ and bonus damage is increased by 4%\ for each 60 Intelligence you have. have, up to 1,200 Intelligence.
Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.0% Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
+35.0% Ultimate Damage
Bonus: Another Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.0% Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites +35.0% Ultimate Damage if requirements met:
+25.0% 35.0% Ultimate Damage to Healthy Enemies
Bonus: Another +25.0% 35.0% Ultimate Damage to Healthy Enemies if requirements met:
You have 5% 10% increased Critical Strike Chance against Bleeding enemies.
Every 30 20 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.
While wielding a Polearm, you deal 10% 15%\ increased damage.
For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +1.3% 2.0% increased damage while in Human form.
You gain 10% 15% Damage Reduction while in Human form.
You deal 10%\ increased damage to Bosses and Crowd Controlled enemies for each active Earthquake. Earthquake, up to 30%\.
You deal 2.5%\ increased damage per Nearby Burning enemy, up to 12% 12.5%\.
After spending 50 Mana, you deal 7% 8%\ increased damage and gain 7% 25% increased Mana Regeneration for 3 seconds.
For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +1.3% 2.0% increased damage while in Werebear form.
You gain 10% 15% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form.
You gain 10% 15% Damage Reduction while in Werewolf form.
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
NEW
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+28.0% 20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
NEW
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
Penetrating Shot makes enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Every 4 casts cast of Penetrating Shot will fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery and deals \%\ more damage.
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
NEW
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+40.0% 35.0% Critical Strike Damage to Distant Enemies
+\% Vulnerable Damage
+\ Dexterity
+\ to Concussive
+\ \ to Impetus
Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up
+\ to Malice
Barrage has a \% chance to Knock Back or Knock Down enemies with each hit and deal double damage and Knock Back the target. damage.
NEW
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
NEW
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
NEW
NEW
NEW
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
NEW
NEW
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
NEW
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
NEW
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
NEW
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer, Sorcerer
NEW
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
NEW
+56.0% 32.0% Vulnerable Damage to Injured Enemies
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid
NEW
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
NEW
+114 Life On Kill 20.0% Summoning Damage
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
Gain a random Shrine effect for 20 40 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
NEW
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
16 925 Item Power
39 3,677 Damage Per Second
\ \ Damage per Hit
Requires Level 68
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
NEW
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
NEW
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
NEW
NEW
NEW
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
+35.0% 40.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
NEW
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
NEW
NEW
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
NEW
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
NEW
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
7.0% Cooldown Reduction
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
REMOVED
Iron Wolcv
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
NEW
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+56.0% 40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
NEW
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Druid Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer
Druid Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Druid Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Druid Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
NEW
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
+228 Life On Kill 40.0% Summoning Damage
NEW
Increases your Critical Strike Damage by 100% 200%\. The other properties on this weapon can roll higher than normal.
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
NEW
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance 16.0% Vulnerable Damage
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Casting a Skill has a \% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can Can only occur once every 8 seconds.
Casting a Skill has a \% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can Can only occur once every 8 seconds.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\% Core Damage \ to Tides of Blood
NEW
Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into 3 bolts, each dealing \%\ more increased damage.
NEW
Superior Exceptional Gloves
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 1,125 4,500 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
When you Stun, Freeze, or Immobilize an Elite enemy, or damage a Boss, it Pulls In Nearby enemies. You deal \%\ increased damage to them for 3 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 12 seconds.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
When you Stun, Freeze, or Immobilize an Elite enemy, or damage a Boss, it Pulls In Nearby enemies. You deal \%\ increased damage to them for 3 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 12 seconds.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Enemies affected by at least 1 of your curses take 70% 100%\ increased Overpower damage from you.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\% Summoning Damage \% Movement Speed
NEW
NEW
Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once. and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Mythic Unique Crafting Material
Salvaged from mythic Mythic Unique equipment. Transmute it at the Alchemist to create new mythic Mythic Unique equipment.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\% Lucky Hit Chance \% Summoning Damage
Casting Flurry a Core Skill has a \% chance to release throw Stun Grenades that deal \ Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing \ \ Shadow damage. Can only occur once every 6 seconds.
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\% Invigorating Strike Duration
+\% Heartseeker Duration
+\% Invigorating Strike Duration
+\% Heartseeker Duration
+\% Invigorating Strike Duration
+\% Heartseeker Duration
+\% Frenzy Duration
+\% Berserking Duration
+\% Frenzy Duration
+\% Berserking Duration
+\% Frenzy Duration
+\% Berserking Duration
+\% Flay Duration
+\ to Pressure Point
+\% Flay Duration
+1 to Pressure Point
+\% Flay Duration
+1 to Pressure Point
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Twisting Blades Returns +\% Faster
+\% Flurry Size
Twisting Blades Returns +\% Faster
+\% Flurry Size
Twisting Blades Returns +\% Faster
+\% Flurry Size
+\% Petrify Duration
+\% Petrify Duration
+\% Petrify Duration
NEW
NEW
+\% Ice Armor Duration
+\% Chill Slow Potency
+\% Ice Armor Duration
+\% Chill Slow Potency
+\% Ice Armor Duration
+\% Chill Slow Potency
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
+\% Kick Vulnerable Duration
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
+\% Kick Vulnerable Duration
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
+\% Kick Vulnerable Duration
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\% Cyclone Armor Active Size
+\% Earthen Bulwark Duration
+\% Cyclone Armor Active Size
+\% Earthen Bulwark Duration
+\% Cyclone Armor Active Size
+\% Earthen Bulwark Duration
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\ to Spiked Armor
+\ to Crippling Darkness
+1 to Spiked Armor
+1 to Crippling Darkness
+1 to Spiked Armor
+1 to Crippling Darkness
+\% Iron Maiden Size
+\% Decrepify Size
+\% Curse Duration
+\% Iron Maiden Size
+\% Decrepify Size
+\% Curse Duration
+\% Iron Maiden Size
+\% Decrepify Size
+\% Curse Duration
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\ \ to Stutter Step
+2 \ to Stutter Step
+2 \ to Stutter Step
NEW
NEW
NEW
Shock Augments Augments — Surge
+\% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Teleport Nova Size
Shock Augments Augments — Surge
+\% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Teleport Nova Size
Shock Augments Augments — Surge
+\% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Teleport Nova Size
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
+\ to Conduction
+1 to Conduction
+1 to Conduction
+\% Hurricane Size
+\% Lightning Storm Duration
+\% Hurricane Duration
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Manual: Wasteland Augments
Affixes can be applied to Gloves and Boots. Weapons.
+\% Earthquake Duration
+\% Earthquake Duration
+\% Earthquake Duration
NEW
NEW
NEW
Manual: Worldly Stability
Affixes can be applied to Rings. Rings and Amulets.
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
