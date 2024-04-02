New Visual Accessibility Options Coming to Diablo 4 PTR

Blizzard

Sets the in-game lighting to emphasize the dark and gritty world of Sanctuary as intended.

Greatly increases the contrast for the characters within the world. In-game options can be used to modify the intensity, as well as the colors.

- April 2, 2024AccessibilityWe have added an option to highlight NPC’s, characters and enemies found within Sanctuary making them far easier to distinguish against different environments.Additional Highlights