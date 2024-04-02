New Visual Accessibility Options Coming to Diablo 4 PTR

Blizzard1.4.0 PTR Build #51678 (PC)
- April 2, 2024
Game Updates
Accessibility New Character Highlights
We have added an option to highlight NPC’s, characters and enemies found within Sanctuary making them far easier to distinguish against different environments.
- Standard Highlight
Sets the in-game lighting to emphasize the dark and gritty world of Sanctuary as intended.
Additional Highlights
- Greatly increases the contrast for the characters within the world. In-game options can be used to modify the intensity, as well as the colors.