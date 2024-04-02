This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.5a Bug Fixes - Gauntlet Rewards, Minion Resistance
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard released a small patch yesterday to address some bugs related to Minion Resistance stat localizations and Gauntlet rewards redemptions. While this patch came out on April 1st, it doesn't seem to be an April Fool's joke - so these fixes are the real deal!
1.3.5a Build #51869 (All Platforms)
- April 1, 2024
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Gauntlet rewards earned by a Softcore character could be claimed by Hardcore characters.
Fixed an issue where the Minion Resistance stats weren't properly localized for all languages.
Various performance and stability improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News