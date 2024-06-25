This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
New Tempering Manuals Discovered in Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Arktane
New Tempering Manuals for all Classes have been discovered in the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR! The lion's share of the new Tempering Manuals are for the Sorcerer and Rogue Classes with Tempering Manuals affecting Conjurations, Smoke Grenades, various Passives and more! In addition to those listed below, there are also Magic and Rare versions of these Tempering Manuals being added as well. If you wish to see them, click the link below!
If you wish to see the Magic and Rare Tempering Manuals click here!
Patch 1.5.0 Datamined Magic and Rare Tempering Manuals
New Generic Tempering Manuals
New Barbarian Tempering Manuals
New Druid Tempering Manuals
New Necromancer Tempering Manuals
New Rogue Tempering Manuals
New Sorcerer Tempering Manuals
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 Datamined Changes
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News