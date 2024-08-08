This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Season 5 Loading Screens in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
silec
Season of the Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 is finally here, which means new loading screens! We've discovered three new loading screens for Season 5, all themed around the Fel Council - and, of course, a Butcher appearance.
Diablo 4 Season 5: Season of The Infernal Hordes Now Live!
Players are likely to see these new loading screens mixed in throughout their gameplay, and the art is gorgeous - we can't wait to see what loading screens come in the future!
Season 5 Loading Screens
