Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1 - Umbracrux Re-enabled, Varshan Summon Bug Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
34 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released the first Diablo 4 Season 5 hotfix, which addresses a bug preventing successive summoning of Varshan as well as re-enabling the Umbracrux Rogue Unique.
Additionally, Tempering received a fix preventing it from bugging into unlimited rerolls - back to RNG it is!
HOTFIX 1 - August 8, 2024 - 1.5.0
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where Tempering certain Greater Affixes could lead to unlimited re-rolls.
Fixed an issue where an extremely large amount of experience could be earned when a totem from the Umbracrux was present when completing certain boss encounters.
Developer Note: With the above change, we have re-enabled the Unique Power for the Umbracrux.
Fixed an issue where Season Journey chapter completion caches opened by Sorcerers could contain Rogue-exclusive items.
Fixed an issue where the Malignant Altar for Varshan didn’t always disappear when Varshan spawned, which would prevent successive summons of Varshan.
Various stability improvements.
