New NPC Models in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 - Burned Knights, Lacuni, Hollows, Mercenaries
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 25 min ago
by
silec
We've discovered numerous new NPC models from the Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR - new monster families like the Lacuni, Mercenaries, boss models, and more!
As Blizzard releases more and more teasers for Vessel of Hatred, we're seeing sneak peeks of these new models in action - whether they be new enemies or new friends. Of course, we can't wait to see Wolphisto in action either - that intimidating model is nothing like his
plushie version
!
New Weapon and Off-Hand Models in Patch 2.0 Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Story Preview
Mephisto Wolf
Mercenaries
Aldkin, Cursed Child
Raheir, Shieldbearer
Subo, Bounty Hunter
Varyana, Berserker Crone
Burned Knights
Burned Knights Boss
Dregs
Dreg Caster
Dreg Melee
Dreg Ranged
Dreg Miniboss
Lacuni
Lacuni Hybrid
Lacuni Caster
Lacuni Horror
Lacuni Trapper
Hollows
Hollow Brute
Hollow Brute Boss
Hollow Caster
Hollow Spitter
Miscellaneous
Maggot
Snake Exploder
1
Comment by
abrakablacka
on 2024-09-20T10:58:18-05:00
Love the model for Aldkin, reminds me a little bit of Oliver from BG3 in the Underdark.
1
