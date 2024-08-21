New Baby Wolphisto Plushie - Diablo 4 Mephisto Wolf Now Available on Blizzard Store





Unleash the essence of evil in a cuddly form with the Diablo IV Mephisto Plush. Inspired by the iconic Lord of Hatred, this plush is a charming yet ominous addition to your Diablo collection.



Measuring approximately 9 inches in height, this plush features Mephisto's classic design elements - all rendered in a softer plush style that is perfect for fans and collectors alike. Embrace the dark side with the Diablo IV Mephisto Plush and let the Lord of Hatred keep watch over you as you battle through the realms.



