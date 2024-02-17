This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Necromancer Cosmetics - Ancient's Pearl
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! Necromancers have been rocking the jewel tones lately, this time with the Ancient's Pearl set!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Ancient's Pearl Prestige Necromancer Cosmetics
Gold, Pearl, and Sapphire - and, of course, skulls - adorn the latest Necromancer set.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
