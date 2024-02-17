This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
New Rogue Cosmetics - The Peacock
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 17 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! Tired of blues, and grays as a color palette for Rogues? The Peacock is here in blazing color!
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Peacock Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
Feathers, talons, gold, and flashy - this set has it all.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Spectacle of the Peacock "The Peacock" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
Peacock Flourish
emote - a deadly yet beautiful dance!
Back Trophy
Headstone
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post