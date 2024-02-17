This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
New Barbarian Cosmetics - The Bloody Hawk
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! These Barbarians certainly aren't chickens, even if they are wearing the new Bloody Hawk cosmetics!
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Bloody Hawk Prestige Barbarian Cosmetics
Not pictured here is the
Bloodhawk Squawk
emote - chicken!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post