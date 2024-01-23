This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Diablo 4 Season 3 End Date Revealed - April 16
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 3 min ago
by
Tharid
Diablo 4's third season, Season of the Construct, has just begun, but there's already been some confusion on the end date of the season - and the start of Season 4. Contrary to what was
revealed to us in the Season 3 Release Blog
, the end date of Season of the Construct is not April 26 - it's actually April 16.
Seasons Will Continue to Release on Tuesdays
The fact that Season 3 ends a week earlier than expected might indicate that there will either be a "week between the seasons" or that Season 4 might start a tad early - which would be a welcome change of pace looking at the fact that the next season will include the much-requested itemization changes which can't come soon enough, at least looking at the general opinion of the community.
