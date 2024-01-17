This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Season 4 Begins April 26 - Friday Launch Date
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
oxid3
With the recent release of the Season 3 reveal blog, there's a flurry of new information about what Sanctuary-goers can expect coming next season. One detail some might have overlooked is the end date for Season of the Construct: Season 3 ends on Friday, April 26, 2024. As many Diablo 4 players have noticed before now, Seasons have typically begun and ended on a Tuesday - except this time, April 26 is a Friday.
The community has been calling for weekend releases for Seasons for some time now, and this new date reveal shows that Blizzard has heard the community's call for a different release day. A few months ago, Adam Fletcher stated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Blizzard intends to move Season launches to better timeframes "like Thursday or Fridays" to better accomodate players' schedules, and it seems like moving forward this will potentially be the new norm!
What are your thoughts on Friday releases moving forward? Do you prefer having the weekend to grind out the new season launch? Let us know below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
mewhywhy
on 2024-01-17T08:34:12-06:00
Good change.
Comment by
Rellyne
on 2024-01-17T08:39:51-06:00
Its on friday for years for D3. Why did they change it for D4? Nobody knows.
Comment by
tmptfate
on 2024-01-17T08:51:54-06:00
Its on friday for years for D3. Why did they change it for D4? Nobody knows.
They used the same weird logic that made them think the "Rebirth" feature was not useful or being used in D3.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post