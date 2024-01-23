This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Unique Seneschal Stones Evernight & Genesis - Diablo 4 Season of The Construct
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 40 min ago
by
Arktane
The wait is over fellow Wanderers, for Season of the Construct has thrummed to life!
In the new Seasonal Questline
, we'll be venturing into the vaults of Zoltun Kulle to stop the Demon Malphas from unleashing electric injustice upon the world. As we journey under the surface of Sanctuary, we'll be unlocking our very own robotic Seneschal Companion which can be upgraded via
Seneschal Stones
. Two of these stones are powerful Unique items, which will supercharge your new friend!
Seneschal Upgrading Bugged - Can't Progress Seasonal Questline New Unique Items in Season 3 Database
The Seneschal Stones come in two different types:
Governing Stones
and
Tuning Stones
, each with different levels of quality. These stones will give your Seneschal Companion different abilities they can use to assist you, or augment their abilities to produce different effects to suit your needs.
Defeating the Echo of Malphas, one of the End Game Bosses of the Season, will have a chance to drop two Unique Tuning Stones: and ! These stones have the potential to considerably change not only your Seneschal, but your own build as well.
is effectively a mini . The bonus +4 to All Skills affects only your Active Skills; however, this is still an incredibly powerful effect. This Tuning Stone will give you massively increased scaling with your main damaging abilities, as well as significantly decrease the Cooldown on some of your skills such as . To make this effect have a higher uptime you could combine it with another Tuning Stone such as .
is a bit of a trickier stone. It's effect is rather straightforward as it boosts the effectiveness of the supported skill by an incredibly large amount, but the choice of what
Governing Stone
to use with it can go in many different directions.
This stone could be used with some of the Seneschal's damaging skills to turn it into a real powerhouse, or you could supplement your build with a variety of combinations of debuffs on enemies using something like combined with or . You could even turn it into a dedicated heal bot with and !
The possibilities are endless, and we're excited to see what kinds of battle bots you make in Season of the Construct! If you want to learn more about Season of the Construct or Seneschal Stones, check out our guides linked below:
Diablo 4 Season of the Construct Overview Diablo 4 Seneschal Guide - Season 3
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
season-of-the-construct
seneschal-stones
