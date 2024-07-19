This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Co-Op Dungeon (Raid) Currencies Coming to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 56 min ago
by
Drapez
Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion is set to release on October 8th, which is still a way away. However, the recent
Spiritborn Reveal Livestream
and videos from content creators such as
Rob2628
have whet our appetites and gave us loads of information not only about the Spiritborn class but also some potential new activities that are coming to the game.
One such feature is the fascinating Co-Op Dungeons, of which we know little about - but now, we know just a little bit more. Two brand-new currencies have been discovered that will be associated with these Dungeons, sometimes referred to by the community as Raids - the
Citadel Coin
and the
Khazra Horn
.
A special thank you to Rob2628, who shared the Currency information within this article with us. You can find his video on the Spiritborn below!
Rob2628 on Twitch Rob2628 on YouTube
Citadel Coin
We previously reported the new Co-Op Dungeon activity that is releasing with Vessel of Hatred. Blizzard has said the activity will be the "first of its kind to Diablo," raising hopes that this new endgame content will feature formidable adversaries with punishing mechanics. While more details about that content activity have not been released, we did get our hands on the following image.
This
Citadel Coin
is said to be earned from a place called the Dark Citadel, and it is used to purchase items from a vendor there. As the tooltip says, it is "a highly guarded currency that's hoarded by inhabitants of the Dark Citadel." It's anyone's guess whether these inhabitants are Hell's demons or the corrupted corpses of the Zakarum, but it's very likely that this currency comes from killing Bosses or Elites within the Dark Citadel.
This would be similar to what World of Warcraft has done for currencies in its Raids, i.e., if parties are able to kill a powerful boss, tokens of certain tiers are awarded to party members and can be exchanged for pieces of powerful weapons or armor that belong typically to tier sets.
While this is fully speculative at this point, it is fun to consider rallying your friends (or the members of your Clan) to go through a full raid in the Diablo universe. The promotional image even looks like a typical World of Warcraft raid area!
Khazra Horn
While we don't have any potentially related images for the next currency type besides the tooltip itself, fans of the series should instantly recognize it's name: the
Khazra Horn
.
The Khazra, or Goatmen, have been part of Sanctuary since Diablo 1. The Goat Demons, formally referred to as Aries Vehemens, are a race of mutated humans that look like bipedal goats. Thought to have been original inhabitants to Sanctuary, players have encountered and fought through the various Khazra Clans in Diablo 2, Diablo 3, and now Diablo 4 — where the
Khazra Abomination
can be found as a Boss in several Nightmare Dungeons.
The tooltip for this new currency says that is it earned from the Dark Citadel and is used to
transmute
high-level Boss Materials. On first glance, it seems that this currency or item type will be used to summon bosses. Maybe this means we're getting a World-Boss-sized Khazra Boss at some point in Vessel of Hatred. Maybe these horns will be used to open a portal in the Dark Citadel Raid. Maybe they could even be used to turn excess boss summoning items of one type into another. There are a lot of possibilities waiting for us in the Dark Citadel.
What are you looking forward to most with Co-Op Dungeons? Let us know in the comments below.
