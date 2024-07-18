Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred - Spiritborn Reveal Livestream Summary

So it really is Druid 2.0 meets Azteca/Maya in a blender, Skinny Edition.
Aren't spritiborns supposed to give elemental shaman or enhancement shaman vibes?
Amazing class reveal - fantastic flavor and theme, riviting animation and visuals! So excited to jump in as a Spiritborn when VoH releases in Oct!
I love how literally noone asked for this, we all wanted a Paladin. Still disappointed. There's already a freaking druid in the game.
Poisons and thorns? Witch Doctor+Druid? I'm just still not feeling it. Thankfully, Last Epoch has Paladins, so I can scratch that itch.
Why is a jungle map this gray?
Feels like D3 Monk meets Witchdoctor more than Druid. They're spirits that assume the aspects of animals and aren't even summoned they're infused into the player character.