This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
New Affixes in Diablo 4 Season 4 - Life Per Hit, Resource Per Second
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 33 min ago
by
Arktane
With Season 4 on the horizon we finally have been granted a sneak peek into what's in store for us. Alongside a significant amount of other changes, new gear Affixes have been added alongside some more general, quality of life improvements to Affixes overall!
Two
very
powerful additions coming are
Resource per Second
and
Life Per Hit
- will all of the sources of x% Increased Resource Generation and x% Increased Healing that already exist in game, these Affixes are surely going to be a powerful addition to many builds.
Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Patch Notes Now Available Andariel Newest Endgame Boss in Diablo 4 - Season 4
New affixes and positioning of affixes:
Resource per Second
Resource on Kill
Lucky Hit: Apply Vulnerable
Life per Hit
Basic Skill Ranks
Reduced number of affixes: now 3 on Legendary items, and 2 on Rare items.
Smaller pool of more potent affixes.
More relevant affixes (eg: ranks of a single Core Skill).
Only Sacred items in World Tier 3, only Ancestral items in World Tier 4.
Affix values are tuned up to be punchier; we want you (and the fiends of Sanctuary) to really feel them!
What do you think of these new affixes? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
TheGoldenElm
on 2024-03-28T14:37:32-05:00
Glad to have life on hit back. I missed that one from D3.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post