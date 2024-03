Spring Supreme Pet Pack Now Available & Two Mounts 50% Off

Alterac Brew-Pup

Anima Wyrmling

Argi

Blinky

Blossoming Ancient

Brightpaw

Cinder Kitten

Daisy

Dread Hatchling

Lil'Ragnaros

Lil' Ursoc

Lucky Quilen Cub

Shadow

Soul of the Aspects

Twilight

Whomper

Murkastrasza

Spring showers bring April flowers, and new deals are blooming! Freshen up your collection and savor sweet savings during theSpring Sale through April 8.1The Spring Supreme Pet Pack2 is raining cats, dogs, and more! Throw an adorable pet party by inviting all 17pets in the Battle.net® shop to your collection for up to 65% off!If you already have one or more pets from The Spring Supreme Pet Pack, the pack's price will automatically adjust to reflect only the missing pets. Get Your Pets You can also swim through the skies atop the Wondrous Wavewhisker flying mount and command a pair of brutal beasts with The Mighty Kodo Pack —featuring theand—both are 50% off during the sale.