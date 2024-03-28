Spring Supreme Pet Pack Now Available & Two Mounts 50% Off

Spring showers bring April flowers, and new deals are blooming! Freshen up your collection and savor sweet savings during the World of Warcraft®
Spring Sale through April 8.1The Spring Supreme Pet Pack2 is raining cats, dogs, and more! Throw an adorable pet party by inviting all 17 World of Warcraft
pets in the Battle.net® shop to your collection for up to 65% off!
- Alterac Brew-Pup
- Anima Wyrmling
- Argi
- Blinky
- Blossoming Ancient
- Brightpaw
- Cinder Kitten
- Daisy
- Dread Hatchling
- Lil'Ragnaros
- Lil' Ursoc
- Lucky Quilen Cub
- Shadow
- Soul of the Aspects
- Twilight
- Whomper
- Murkastrasza
If you already have one or more pets from The Spring Supreme Pet Pack, the pack's price will automatically adjust to reflect only the missing pets.Get Your Pets
You can also swim through the skies atop the Wondrous Wavewhisker flying mount
and command a pair of brutal beasts with The Mighty Kodo Pack
—featuring the Armor Siege Kodo ground mount
and Crushhoof pet
—both are 50% off during the sale. 1Offers end on April 8, 2024. Mounts, pets, and packs listed are not available in WoW Classic progression games.2Pet Bundle is only available on the webshop, not the in-game store.