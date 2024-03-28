Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Rogue Class Changes - Grenades Buffed, Bug Fixes

Blizzard
Balance Updates Miscellaneous
- Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.
- Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:
Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts.
- New Chain tag for abilities like and .
- New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as or .
- More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like .
- Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.
Rogue
Skills
- Stun Grenades (granted by various aspects) base stun duration increased from .5 to 1 second.
Inner Sight
- While the Inner Sight gauge is full, you also gain 25% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.
- Attacking enemies that are not marked will fill the gauge but at 5% of the normal rate.
Preparation
- Reduced energy requirement from 100 to 75.
- Damage increased from 66% to 75%.
Volley
Passive
- Can now be cancelled slightly earlier from another skill.
Paragon
- Fixed an issue where this wasn't activating and scaling from certain instances.
- Increased chance to proc from 45% to 50%.
Legendary Node
- Maximum increased damage buffed from 15% to 25%.
Legendary Node
- Previous - When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your next 3 Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25% of your Core Skill Damage Bonus.
- New: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25% of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight's gauge remains full.
Glyph
Legendary Aspects
- Increased physical damage bonus from 6.6% to 9.9% for each 5 Dexterity purchased within range.
- Increased damage range buffed from 10-25% to 15-30%.
's
- Previous - When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds.
- Now - When you enter or break Stealth, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around you that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills deal 25-40% more damage.
's
- Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%.
- Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%.
- Grenade Skill damage increase is now a range with higher potential, increased to 25-40%.
- Previous - Dealing direct damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15-21% Control Impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds.
- Now - Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks, you gain 85-100% Dodge Chance for 2 seconds.
- Previous - Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core skill has up to a 10-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.
- Now - Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.
- Previous - Chilled enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have a chance equal to double your Critical Strike Chance to be instantly Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage against Frozen enemies.
- Now - Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have the same chance as your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.
's
- Dodge effect Cooldown has been reduced from 45 to 25 seconds.
- Maximum Dash Cooldown Reduction is reached from hitting 3 enemies, reduced from 5.
- Previous - When a shadow was removed, you would trigger an explosion around yourself that dealt Shadow damage.
- Now - When a shadow is removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals Shadow damage and applies to each enemy it hits.
Blast Trapper's
- Previous - Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has up to a 30-50% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
- Now - Lucky Hit: Dealing damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has a 15-30% chance to cause an explosion that deals Shadow Damage and applies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.
- Previous - Evading through an enemy infected by grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 1-5% Maximum Life on Kill for 6 seconds.
- Now - Evading through an enemy infected by grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth grants you 10-25% Maximum Life.
- Previous - Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 40-60% chance to grant 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to 9%.
- Now - Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% more damage.
Developer's Note: The maximum number of active Arrows storms remains at 5, we are just removing this from the tooltip to make it more succinct. Unique Items
- Previous - Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the enemy's location, dealing physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms.
- Now - Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 36% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% increased damage.
- Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay Rogue
Fixed an issue where always granted extra Critical Strike Chance instead of just on injured targets.
Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the passive did not denote increased chill amount in the next rank up tooltip.
Fixed an issue where s weren't inheriting Ultimate Skill damage from the Legendary Paragon node.
Fixed an issue where Thorns damage could apply Skyhunter
's Critical Strike Effect.
Fixed an issue where the Glyph Upgrade pedestal could spawn directly on top of a player if a Nightmare Dungeon was completed while casting .