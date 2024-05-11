Bash Barbarian Endgame Build Guide Now Live

The Bash Barbarian is an active, fast-paced, heavy-hitting build thanks to receiving massive
boosts from Tempering, Paingorger's Gauntlets
, Aspect of Adaptability
, Aspect of the Moonrise
, and Rapid Aspect
. This build is free from the constraints of other high-performance Barbarian builds – Fury is not a limiting factor as we are constantly generating it through our main ability, instead serving as a means of enhancing our damage output through Edgemaster's Aspect
and . This means we can skip Skills and Aspects that address Fury starvation to prioritize massive damage and strong survivability.