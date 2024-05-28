Masterworking Tooltip Issue On PlayStation - Diablo 4 Season 4

Hi all -



We’ve seen reports from PlayStation users that tooltips are still showing the old costs for Masterworking upgrades and don’t seem to represent the new costs for 1.4.1. This is a tooltip specific issue with PlayStation that will be updated in the next client patch.



Players on PlayStation can still take advantage of the lower prices that are introduced in 1.4.1 for upgrades but they will need to initially have the investment listed on the tooltip which still represents the 1.4.0 prices. We apologize for the confusion with this and it will be corrected in the next client patch.