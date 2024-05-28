This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Resplendent Sparks Awarded on Whichever Character Players First Log In on in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 54 min ago
by
Drapez
Patch 1.4.1, which was released earlier today, was meant to fix an issue surrounding players not receiving their
Resplendent Spark
s after killing Echo of Lilith in Season 4.
Fixed an issue where killing Echo of Lilith did not reward a
Resplendent Spark
.
Developer’s Note: Anyone who has killed Echo of Lilith in any season will receive a
Resplendent Spark
this season. In future seasons, you will have to defeat her again to get one. This implementation is to retroactively reward players who have defeated Echo of Lilith this season, but did not receive a
Resplendent Spark
. For players that have yet to defeat Echo of Lilith this season, defeating her will still grant you a
Resplendent Spark
.
After downloading the patch, players who have already killed Echo of Lilith will receive the reward popup
on whatever Seasonal mode character, e.g., Hardcore or Softcore, they first log in on - and the Spark will stay associated with that mode.
This means that it's possible to lock yourself out of a Spark on your main in Softcore if you log in with an alt on Hardcore mode first.
Players looking to work around this problem should log in on the character they want to use their Spark on first - this will prevent any mistakes or materials from being stuck without a way to transfer them.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post