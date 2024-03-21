This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Masterworking - New Crafting System Coming with Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 45 min ago
by
Tharid
Besides Tempering, Masterworking is the second new crafting system announced by Blizzard during their Season 4 Campfire Chat livestream. Both systems will replace the current "Gear Upgrade" crafting system and look to solve some of the issues around late-game item acquisition and customization in Diablo 4.
Season 4 PTR Campfire Chat Summary
Masterworking is a crafting system meant for upgrading your late-game items.
Unlike Tempering, Masterworking will also work with Unique items.
Much like the old Gear Upgrade system, Masterworking will
increase existing affix values
on an item.
The Masterworking system will feature a total of 12 Upgrade Ranks.
Upgrade Ranks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11 will
improve all affix values by about 5%
.
Every fourth rank, so Upgrade Ranks 4, 8, and 12, will greatly improve one random affix by about 25%.
As shown in the example down below, Upgrade Rank 2 and 3 improve all three affixes by about 5%. Upgrade Rank 4 then increases the Maximum Life affix by about 20%.
Tempered Affixes
can also
be improved through the Masterworking system - the example shown during the livestream did not reflect that.
Masterworking is not a finite system, meaning that you will be able to try to "hit the right affixes" over and over again without having a "bricked" item after 12 upgrades.
The example down below shows a fully-upgraded Legendary item. The blue affix, Intelligence, has been greatly improved once. The yellow affix, +% Damage, has been greatly improved twice. In case of the yellow affix, the two "big hits" combined with the other 9 Upgrade Ranks improves the affix value by almost 100%!
Masterworking materials can primarily be found in the Pit, a new end-game dungeon challenge coming in Diablo 4 Season 4.
It appears that players will only be rewarded with Masterworking materials at the end of a Pit run if they beat the boss within the time limit, thus completing the Mastery objective of the dungeon.
