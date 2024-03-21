Diablo 4 Experience and Gold Increase Event Starts on March 26th

Blizzard



Rise, wanderer, and stand triumphant before your hoard of spoils.An alluring glow descends across the land, increasing the clarity and temperament of all stalwart demon slayers. Scholars have unlocked new secrets in their ancient tomes, while coffers threaten to burst with Gold unearthed from long-forgotten crypts. Make haste to hone your blade through a week of adventure and plunder to become the deadliest force in all of Sanctuary.

Blessings Aplenty: Earn Increased Experience and Gold From March 26, 10 a.m.–April 2, 10 a.m. PT, all players will earn Experience and Gold at a 35% (multiplicative) increased rate. Lilith blesses all her children, as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers. This bonus stacks, so pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression to maximize your experience gains while killing Monsters.Use this boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, complete your Season Journey, and level multiple characters to their maximum potential. For those curious where to find this newfound boon, look for the in-game icon above your experience bar that signifies the increased rate of earning Gold and experience.The Blessed Mother’s cruelty is matched by her generosity, but not for long. Gather round, stoke the fire, and rally your most savvy of companions to decimate demons with renewed fervor. Rise to new heights and earn more Experience and Gold for your bloodlust during Mother’s Blessing!



