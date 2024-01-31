This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Lunar Awakening Event Great for Leveling - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 3 min ago
by
Arktane
The Lunar Awakening is a time of prosperity for all who wander Sanctuary. With powerful buffs from Lunar Shrines aplenty and new cosmetics to unlock, it is certainly a time for celebration — however, new characters and those seeking to hit level 100 stand to gain the most.
New Lunar Awakening Event Coming February 6 Major Changes to Suppressor and Vampiric Affixes
During the Lunar Awakening Holiday Event, players will be able to find Lunar Shrines instead of a normal Shrine occasionally. These empowered Shrines offer the original effect of the Shrine, plus some additional powerful effects. If that wasn't enough of a boost to leveling, while the effects of a Lunar Shrine are active players will gain
50% bonus Experience and 30% increased Movement Speed!
In order to more easily seek out Lunar Shrines for all their bountiful boons, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils will gain a chance to have the
Ancestor’s Favor
Nightmare Dungeon Affix, which replaces all Shrines in the dungeon with Lunar Shrines, as well as granting an extra 10% increased Paragon Glyph Experience Bonus. Much like from the Midwinter Blight Holiday Event, players will be able to keep any Nightmare Dungeon Sigils that have the Ancestor's Favor Affix after the event ends.
To learn more about the Lunar Shrines and their effects, read on below!
Augmented Shrines in Lunar Awakening Event
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
event
lunar-awakening
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Vences
on 2024-01-31T15:58:54-06:00
... and only 10% glyph XP bonus.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post