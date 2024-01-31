New Experience Item for Phase 2 Season of Discovery?

This will be in the $35 "catch up" package they start selling this weekend :D
Should have an additionnal bonus with a campfire!
Blizz has been paying close attention to Turtle WoW.
I wonder if this will be a crafted item 🤔 I like the idea of having your long rests at your inn and your short rests in the field, but I wonder how the xp gain would be implemented -- maybe 3 stacks gives 30m of +20% xp or something? i look forward to the future complaints of getting ganked midsleep lol
Sleep is good.
But, my bag space!
the real question about this item is can you share the bag with a friend at the same time? >.>
I know it's probably not possible, but it would be amazing if when you use the bag Blizzard "speeds up" time for 24hrs and you see a full day/night cycle with the sun and moon flowing past quickly.Obviously if the sleeping bag is interrupted in any way you'll return to "current time".