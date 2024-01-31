Paladin Class Tuning in Patch 1.15.1 Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery

5% Mana sounds awesome. I go oom all the time :P
Just let Command and Martyr twist, that's all we want lol.
Hello? Have you seen 1h prot paladin? Are we going to be able to properly tank this season or what?
Heyoooo Paladin buffs! Woohoo
Make Command Wotlk version and that's actually nice :D
I don't play ret to be a shockadin, I'll play my warrior as my main in phase 2 and probably play prot on my paly. I've been playing ret for a very long time and this is the first time I've not been excited to play it.Is what it is though and there may still be runes we haven't seen yet that will make a full ret build fun or competitive to play. I can appreciate them trying something different but it's just not for me.My main guess is most classes (not all) will be taking their 31 point talent and they are trying to work around full 31 point talent builds which ret will never go into in a raiding environment. So they're experimenting with shockadin.I'm not worried, this is only phase 2 but i probably would have rolled horde had a known ret was going to turn into this.
Buffing OP class for ALLI but no shaman buffs. Keep it up blizz.....