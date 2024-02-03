This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Fight Uber Malphas and Obtain the Unique Tuning Stones - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
silec
Season 3 introduces Malphas as its big bad character. The endgame awaits with a more challenging Uber version of Malphas. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can access the Vault of the Loom, fight the Echo of Malphas, and get a chance at obtaining the Unique Tuning Stones and !
Malphas Boss Guide Vaults and Nightmare Vaults Guide
Accessing the Vault of the Loom
Before you begin the journey to the Vault of the Loom, you will need to acquire
7
s and
250
to access the Vault that houses the Echo of Malphas.
can drop from Vaults, Arcane Tremors, and the new Construct monster family. s can be looted from Heralds of Malphas, which can be summoned at various Braziers in Arcane Tremors in the open world.
Arcane Tremors Guide
Now that you've acquired the necessary summoning materials, enter the Gatehall located in Kehjistan and make your way to the Vault of the Loom.
Inside the Vault of the Loom
Inside, exchange at the Statue of Zoltun Kulle for as many stacks of Zoltun's Warding as you need. You lose one stack of Zoltun's Warding each time you get hit by a trap or a hazard. Traps during the boss fight against Echo of Malphas also diminish these stacks. Make sure to get the buff before you are offering the Ingneous Cores and at the Corrupted Altar to enter the Vault or else the Statue of Zoltun Kulle will be disabled! If you are in a group, wait for everyone in the party to get Zoltun's Warding.
Each of the 4 minor Vaults before the boss room has 2 Wardwoven Chests at the end which each require 1 stack of Zoltun's Warding to be opened. After defeating the Echo of Malphas, 2 more Wardwoven Chests, that require 10 and 4 stacks respectively, can be opened. Don't be stingy, you are very likely to be rewarded with more than you've invested while clearing the Vault.
You are now ready to enter the Vault. The Vault of the Loom is split into five sections, consisting of 4 short Vaults and the boss room at the end. To be able to enter the boss room you need to clear all four of the minor Vaults and use the keystones obtained at the end of each Vault to open the boss room. If you are in a group it is recommended to split up to accelerate the process of acquiring the 4 keystones. You will only lose out on the 2 Wardwoven Chests at the end of the other minor Vaults. Any Legendaries and Uniques that drop in the other Vaults will be sent to your stash.
Echo of Malphas Boss Fight
After you have cleared all of the minor Vaults and acquired the keystones, head to the boss room and fight the Echo of Malphas. Keep in mind that the traps during the boss fight will diminish your Zoltun's Warding stacks. Make sure to not get overwhelmed by the Conduits that activate the various hazards during the fight (these will spawn in a clockwise order) by destroying them from time to time. Do not leave more than 2 Conduits active or you are likely to be overwhelmed by the traps. Deal damage to Malphas whenever you are not dealing with the Conduits. If you are in a group have one person in the group take care of all Conduits while the rest of the group focuses on the boss.
Unique Tuning Stones - Evernight and Genesis
The Echo of Malphas itself has a 0.5% chance of dropping one of the Unique Tuning Stones and . The 2 Wardwoven Chests after defeating the boss each have a 3% chance to drop one of the Unique Tuning Stones. You need 14 stacks of Zoltun's Warding at the end of a run to open both Wardwoven Chests.
The most powerful Seneschal Stone combination currently in the game is + + + which grants the player a permanent 50% damage multiplier buff.
What do you think about the Vault of the Loom and the Echo of Malphas boss encounter? Let us know in the comments below.
