Best Seneschal Stones in Season 3 - Tier List Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 6 min ago
by
constvnt
Diablo 4’s Season 3 introduced Seneschal Stones: Governing and Tuning Stones that provide Seneschal Companion powers as well as enhancements for players and their new robot spider sidekicks. While some of these Seneschal Stones have the ability to bolster offensive capabilities and survivability, others add slight modifications that are based more on preference than endgame performance. Whether you’re trying to optimize build synergies with your Seneschal Companion, use your new pet as a buff bot, or watch them solo Uber Bosses, we’ve ranked the Seneschal Stones from best to worst to help give you an edge.
To see the complete Season 3 Seneschal Stone rankings for both Governing and Tuning Stones, take a look at our Seneschal Stone Tier List.
This Seneschal Stone Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 Season 3, including the recent
Patch 1.3.1
buffs. This is a general Tier List that covers Governing and Tuning Stone powers and how they apply to endgame builds and content. For build-specific Seneschal Stone recommendations, check out our
Build Planner
.
Best Governing and Tuning Seneschal Stones in Season 3
Looking to plan your leveling and endgame journeys in Diablo 4’s Season 3? Check out our Season of the Construct Leveling and Endgame Build Tier Lists and optimize your path as you adventure through Hell.
Best Leveling Builds Tier List for Season 3 Best Endgame Builds Tier List for Season 3
