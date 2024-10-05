This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
How Do Mercenary Reinforcements Work in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred?
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 26 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Many players have called for Mercenaries to be added to Diablo 4, referencing the "golden days" of the Diablo 2 system - and Blizzard listened. New to Vessel of Hatred, Mercenaries make their debut once Diablo 4's first expansion releases, and they have fantastic interactions: flashy skills, buffs to the player, and a whole reputation track for each of them. That's not all though, because what's better than one Mercenary? That's right - two.
While players can choose a primary Mercenary to wander Sanctuary with them, Mercenaries can serve a secondary purpose as
Reinforcements
. This allows a Mercenary not traveling with the player to still lend their aid in battle - but how does it work? We took a deep dive into the system during the
Vessel of Hatred playtest
to bring you all the details on this new system.
Vessel of Hatred Playtest Review Diablo 4 Mercenaries Overview
Choosing your Reinforcements
Similar to choosing your Class Mechanic, Mercenaries can be chosen as your hired companion after a questline is completed to recruit them. Once you have a hired Mercenary, though, you can choose a different Mercenary to act as a Reinforcement. It's important to note that it has to be a different Mercenary - as much as you may like Aldkin, he can't be everywhere at once!
Your chosen Reinforcement will be able to generate some Rapport, their new reputation mechanic, however, it won't be the full amount a hired Mercenary would receive. Regardless, any little bit helps.
What is an Opportunity?
A Reinforcement functions by using a mechanic called an
Opportunity
. Opportunities determine how a Reinforcement reacts. For example, you can decide a Reinforcement should only react when you cast a specific skill such as
Heartseeker
or
War Cry
, or you can simply have them react whenever you cast
any
ability, cooldowns permitting. Other triggers such as health loss and becoming Crowd Controlled can also be selected, allowing you to have quite a bit of control over what your Reinforcement does.
Once you've selected what your Reinforcement should react
to
, the last step is to select
how
they react.
Select a Skill
The final step in setting a Reinforcement is selecting the Skill they will use. Each Mercenary has their own particular set of skills, unlocked via your Rapport with them. You can select from any available Skill when setting a Reinforcement, and the Mercenary will use that Skill based on the conditions set in the Opportunity as long as it is off cooldown.
Using Subo as an example, let's say he is set as a Reinforcement with the Skill
Trip Mines
. Even if you have
Trip Mines
set with an Opportunity of "Cast when the player casts any skill in combat," there is still an 18-second cooldown on the ability - meaning you can't stack Attack Speed to spam casts of
Trip Mines
.
What do you think of the Reinforcement mechanic in Vessel of Hatred? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post