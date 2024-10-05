New Cosmetics Coming to Tejal's Shop in Diablo 4 Season 6 - Black Smoke



We’re dialing up the heat in the Shop with new Equipment, Armor, Accessories, Mounts, and Mount Armor bundles that will have you slaying in style. Starting on October 7 at 6 p.m. PDT, visit Tejal to browse her wares—remember to check back often, as she’ll update her stock throughout Season of the Infernal Hordes.



One such rarefied find from the far reaches of Sanctuary is the Black Smoke bundle for the Rogue, which contains the Black Smoke Armor Set, 2 Weapon Cosmetics, and the Stain of Smoke Marking for all your Rogue characters. This bundle can be purchased from Teja's Shop for 2,800 Platinum.

