Helltide and Boss Ladder Video Guide - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hour ago
by
Arktane
Blizzard has released a new
video guide
for Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn. This new video covers the sweeping changes coming to Helltides as well as the challenging additions coming to the Boss Ladder, including Uber Andariel!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Global Launch Times Sacred and Ancestral Items Have Reduced Level Requirements in Season 4
1
Comment by
100kilo
on 2024-05-13T12:33:53-05:00
Where summary? I aint watching these weird Blizzard Videos.
1
