Cataclysm Launch Official Preview - Raids Open May 30th Globally, Season 9 Starts May 28th

Cataclysm Classic™ provides seven new zones to explore, nine new dungeons, and more beginning May 20 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. May 28 also introduces the start of a new PvP Season, followed by the opening of three raid dungeons on May 30 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. Take a journey into the shattered lands and plumb the depths of what this classic experience has to offer.

Here’s what’s in store:

Seven New Zones: Kezan (now live), Gilneas (now live), Mount Hyjal, Vashj’ir, Twilight Highlands, Uldum, Deepholm

Cataclysm Classic Zones Overview

Embarking on a journey through the reshaped lands of Azeroth in Cataclysm Classic, adventurers will discover seven new zones, each with its own unique challenges and stories.

Kezan : New Goblin Race Starting Zone (now live)

The starting zone for the goblin race, Kezan is a tropical island paradise turned industrial powerhouse. Players will experience the goblins' resourceful and profit-driven culture before the island's volatile volcano erupts.

A land shrouded in mystery, Gilneas is the starting zone for the worgen race. Here, players will uncover the curse that transforms the inhabitants into ferocious beasts and the fight to reclaim their homeland.

Revered as a sacred place by the night elves, Mount Hyjal is under siege by Ragnaros, who seeks to burn the World Tree Nordrassil. Heroes are called to aid the Guardians of Hyjal, a new faction dedicated to protecting this ancient land.

An expansive underwater zone, Vashj'ir is a sunken realm teeming with aquatic life and the remnants of a lost Highborne civilization. Players will navigate through the depths, uncovering the mysteries of the naga and their queen, Azshara.

Located within the Elemental Plane, Deepholm is the domain of Therazane the Stonemother. This zone is where Deathwing made his cataclysmic return to Azeroth.

Uldum is a land of vast deserts and monumental architecture. It holds the secrets of the Titans and is coveted by the nefarious Deathwing and his allies for its powerful artifacts.

Home to the Wildhammer dwarves and Dragonmaw orcs, the Twilight Highlands are fraught with conflict. The zone also serves as the entrance to the Bastion of Twilight, where Cho'gall and his Twilight's Hammer cult reside.

Each zone offers a unique slice of the world's story and presents players with new quests, dungeons, and raids. As adventurers traverse these lands, they'll witness the aftermath of Deathwing's destruction and join forces with Azeroth's defenders to restore balance.

Delving into the Depths: Dungeons Overview

Get ready to take on Cataclysm Classic’s nine dungeons: Blackrock Caverns, Throne of the Tides, Vortex Pinnacle, The Stonecore, The Lost City of Tol’vir, The Halls of Origination, Grim Batol, Deadmines, and Shadowfang Keep. You can learn more about each boss, their abilities, and the loot you can earn from defeating them by checking out the Dungeon Journal. (Shift-J) All dungeons are available in Heroic difficulty maximum level (85) characters.

Blackrock Caverns Rumors suggest that Deathwing himself carved out the subterranean labyrinth that allows the Twilight’s Hammer to secretly transport elementals from the majestic Mount Hyjal to Blackrock Mountain. A vital hub of this shadow network is Blackrock Caverns, site of the cult’s blistering forge and some of its most heinous experiments, including the transformation of cultists into twilight dragonkin. Zone: Burning Steppes

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 80+

Bosses: 5 Rom’ogg Bonecrusher : One of the rare “missing link” ogres on Outland, Rom’ogg Bonecrusher piqued the Twilight’s Hammer Cult’s interest with his merciless treatment of the ogres. He now lords over the Chamber of Incineration, sating his hunger for inflicting torment on others.

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 10 + Normal difficulty (Now Live) Bosses: 5 Glubtok : In a fit of rage, Glubtok unleashed his potent magical abilities and reduced his ogre mound to ash. Upon hearing of his destructive talents, the Defias hired the massive ogre mage to supervise their laborers as head foreman of the Deadmines.

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 11+ Normal difficulty (Now Live) Bosses: 5 Baron Ashbury : Slain by worgen and raised into undeath by the Forsaken, the traitor Baron Ashbury toys with his foes, keeping them alive so he can inflict maximum pain and suffering.

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 84+ Bosses: 4 General Umbriss : As Azeroth’s champions and their red dragon allies assault the gates of Grim Batol, the malefic General Umbriss leads the fortress’s cultist and twilight dragonspawn defenders.

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 83+ Bosses: 6 Temple Guardian Anhuur : In the final days of the Halls of Origination’s use by titanic forces, Temple Guardian Anhuur was endowed with the willpower needed to wield the Light. Thus empowered, he was charged with judging the purity of those entering the facility.

Given the purpose of the Halls of Origination, the titans deemed it necessary to create Setesh, a construct who holds sway over the powers of destruction. Should Setesh ever fall to corruption, the results would be disastrous. Rajh, Construct of Sun : Rajh oversees the energies that have both sparked life and snuffed it out in an untold number of his kin. Considered the mightiest of his fellow constructs, Rajh holds the power to unleash the fury of a thousand suns upon Azeroth. Lost City of the Tol'vir The Lost City of the Tol’vir is the stronghold of the Neferset a faction of the cat-like tol’vir who swore fealty to Deathwing in exchange for a cure to the curse of flesh, which had turned their rocky hides to soft skin. With the affliction expunged, the tol’vir have rebelled against their benefactor, although they remain irrevocably twisted and hostile due to the dark pact that they made. Zone: Uldum

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 83+ Bosses: 4 General Husam : The titans themselves appointed General Husam as one of Uldum’s foremost guardians. After Siamat, Lord of the South Wind, cured the Neferset tol’vir’s curse of flesh, Husam helmed a rebellion that culminated in the air elemental’s imprisonment.

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 81+ Bosses: 4 Corborus : Deathwing enslaved the massive gyreworm Corborus and drove it to unearth the vast amounts of elementium required to forge the Dragon Aspect’s new plating. With Deathwing’s departure, however, Corborus has broken loose and now rampages through the Stonecore in blind fury.

: Ozruk has served as Stonecore’s guardian since Deepholm’s creation. It is unknown why Ozruk has remained in the Stonecore, but it has become apparent that the guardian now believes that anyone opposed to Deathwing is a threat to Deepholm and should therefore be destroyed. High Priestess Azil: High Priestess Azil is one of the few who has survived communing with the Twilight’s Hammer cult’s eldritch masters, although little remains of her sanity. She instills terror in lesser cultists so that they will sacrifice themselves without hesitation when their masters command it. Throne of the Tides Deep within the Abyssal Maw’s fathomless expanses lies the Throne of the Tides. From here, the great elemental lord Neptulon the Tidehunter has surveyed and protected his aquatic domain for ages. He now faces his greatest challenge as a force of serpentine naga and malefic faceless ones threaten to depose him, leaving his realm and its secrets ripe for plundering. Zone: Vashj’ir (Abyssal Depths)

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 80+

Bosses: 4 Lady Naz’jar : Lady Naz’jar played a pivotal role in retaking Vashj’ir from the brutal Kvaldir, earning her Queen Azhara’s favor. Recently Naz’jar spearheaded an assault against Neptulon and succeeded in cornering the powerful elemental lord within his throne room.

Difficulty: Normal, Heroic

Level: 82+ Bosses: 3 Grand Vizier Ertan : Ertan defends the Vortex Pinnacle under the command of her master, Asaad, against any ground-dwellers who dare intrude on the realm. To fulfill her duties, the elemental noble has been granted mastery over the primal forces of lightning and wind.

PvP Season 9 Begins May 28

Get ready to engage in an all new PvP season beginning with weekly resets. Players will be able to gather their team to take on the challenge of Rated Arenas and Rated Battlegrounds and earn Conquest points to spend on new and more powerful PvP gear.

Season 9 sets the stage for a dynamic PvP experience.

New Raid Dungeons: The Battle Begins May 30

Beginning on May 30 at 3:00 pm PDT globally, level 85 players will be able to take their first steps into three raid dungeons: The Bastion of Twilight, Blackwing Descent, and Throne of the Four Winds.

The Bastion of Twilight The Bastion of Twilight stands as a dark symbol of the Old Gods’ burgeoning power on Azeroth. Various branches of the Twilight’s Hammer dwell deep beneath the towering form— considered the cult’s foremost command center— along with their twisted leader, Cho’gall. There he, and his servants, conspire to bring the Old Gods’ apocalyptic visions to fruition by bleeding Azeroth of all sanity, hope, and life. Zone: Twilight Highlands

Difficulty: (10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic

Bosses: 4 Halfus Wyrmbreaker : Imbued with unnatural power and stamina by Cho’gall the ettin Halfus Wyrmbreaker captures dragons for use as fodder in the Twilight’s Hammer’s rituals. To this end, he has enslaved a behemoth proto-dragon to aid him in hunting down his winged prey.

Difficulty: (10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic

Bosses: 6 Omnotron Defense System : The Omnotron Defense System was once touted as the Dark Iron dwarves’ greatest technological marvel. When Nefarian arrived in Blackwing Descent, he repurposed the run-down system to annihilate anyone intruding on his laboratories.

: The human Malory was a bright young alchemist until he was kidnapped by Nefarian and fused with the corpse of a dragonspawn. The result— Maloriak— is a bumbling minion who possesses only a dull glimmer of his former intelligence. Nefarian’s End : Deathwing’s son, Nefarian gained infamy for his horrifying efforts to create chromatic dragons from the essences of Azeroth’s various dragonflights. After his death in Blackwing Lair, he was reanimated and charged by Deathwing to continue his insidious endeavors. Throne of the Four Winds Al’Akir the Windlord’s personal lair, the Throne of the Four Winds, glides high among Skywall’s boundless vistas. Now the barriers of the Elemental Plane have been ruptured, Al’Akir is free to travel Azeroth’s winds at his leisure. He has mustered his fiercest tempests to scour Uldum of life and seize control of the mysterious titan-forged Halls of Origination. Zone: Uldum

Difficulty: (10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic

Bosses: 2 The Conclave of Wind : With Siamat, Lord of the South Wind, imprisoned by the Neferset tol’vir, Al’akir’s lieutenants are vying to fill the power vacuum that now exists in the Conclave of Wind. The remaining conclave members are Anshal, Lord of the West Wind, whose gales can heal allies or poison enemies; Rohash, Lord of the East Wind, whose tempests can grind the mightiest mountains to dust, and Nezir, Lord of the North Wind whose frigid storms have claimed more lives than all other cardinal wind lords combined.

Navigate Azeroth’s tumultuous terrains and explore zones reshaped by elemental fury and dungeons teeming with untold dangers. The commencement of PvP Season 9 also ushers in an era of fierce new competition, where every battle is a testament to skill and strategy. Azeroth’s call to arms rings clear, and calls its champions rise and etch their triumphs and tales into the very lands. We look forward to our next adventures with you.