Void Elf Paladin in Patch 10.2.7 Hints at Future Possibilities

Seems I'll get to make a high elf paladin after all, nice!
Undead Paladins in vanilla hinted at Undead Paladins - still none.Night Elf Paladins in Legion hinted at Night Elf Paladins - still none.Meanwhile every race automatically downloads the manuscripts for being a monk, like Trinity learning to fly a Helicopter in the Matrix the millisecond they join the horde/alliance.Hello Mechagnomes! Welcome to the Allia--- "I know Kung Fu."
Sigh ... still mad that they did not take the opportunity to do NE paladins with the Night Warrior story arc. They even transformed all the NEs who were fighting in Darkshore.Such a missed opportunity.
Night Elf Paladins would make me so happy... Blizzard please!!
They damn sure better not make void elf paladins a thing before night elf paladins considering we've been waiting forever....
Still waiting on Kul Tirian Paladins too
The important detail I need to know is if Void Elves will become the same type of Paladins as Humans to later be absorbed into the Silver Hand like the rest or will they develope a different and unique branch.Same goes for Night Elves and the traitor Delas Moonfang who said Elune and the training received from the Priestesses of the Moon was insufficient so she had to train under the superior humans in order to better wield the light. All the while she somehow forgot that Priestesses of the Moon are the (Moon)Lightwielding fighters in Kaldorei society. So I just hope they explain and give a well grounded lore faithful to what we already know about those races and not just go to the lazy and disrespectful rout and make them Human Paladins with elven skins.
I hope that we one day in the future get a "green fire questline" for Paladins and priests that give Paladins fire/void/moon-based spells and turn the shadow-priests abilities into light.
Would be so sick if consecration rolled purple when you cast it on a void elf pally