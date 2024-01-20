This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Gold Trading on Console Will be Much Easier in Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
If you've ever tried to trade gold in Diablo 4 on a console, you've probably had a pretty bad experience. Luckily, the developers have updated the UI to make gold trading in Diablo 4 easier than ever in Season of the Construct!
Blizzard
The button for confirming Gold amount in the trade interface on controller has been changed to Yor Triangle on console. This will allow pressing A or X on console to bring up the virtual keyboard to manually enter Gold amounts when trading.
This is a most welcome quality-of-life addition for Diablo 4 console players! What other improvements would you like to see in Diablo 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
