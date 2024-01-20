This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Changes to Some Materials Coming in Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 17 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Season of Blood improved how some materials,
such as Gems
, were changed from an item in a player's inventory to a currency in the materials menu. In Season of the Construct, the developers hope to continue that trend by increasing the overall amount of materials that a player can collect as well as changing the way that s are obtained.
Nightmare Dungeon Item Level Adjustment Always-On Helltides in Diablo 4 Season 3
Blizzard
The chance for Scattered Prisms to drop when defeating an Elite Monster has been reduced.
Scattered Prisms can now be acquired from Legion Event Chests.
The Material cap has been increased from 99,999 to 999,999.
Remember when your inventory use to look like this?
As a reminder, s are very valuable, as they are used to create Gem Sockets within items. These precious materials are most consistently dropped from World Bosses, but players also have a chance to receive them from defeating Elite enemies as well. However, in Season of the Construct, Elites will drop these items less often, and instead, players will be able to acquire s as a reward from Legion Events, which occur every 25 minutes.
In addition to being able to acquire these materials more regularly, the cap for every material in the game has also been increased from 99,999 to 999,999! What do you think of these changes? Will this ultimately make s more easy to acquire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Season of the Construct Legendary Aspects New Unique Items Coming in Season 3
