This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
World Tier 3 & 4 World Boss Caches Can Now Drop Unique Items - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 36 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Season of the Construct is bringing many endgame adjustments to Diablo 4, including
Nightmare Dungeon loot
,
always-on Helltides
, and better loot in the later Chapters of the
Season Journey
. In addition to these changes, players will also be able to acquire Unique items from each weekly World Boss Cache!
925 iLevel Gear Easier to Get in Season 3 No Additional Uber Unique Sources Planned
Blizzard
World Tier III and IV World Boss weekly caches can now drop Unique Items.
Many players were surprised to find out that World Boss Caches currently don't drop Unique items. But luckily, that will change when Diablo 4 Season of the Construct goes live on January 23rd at 10 am PST!
Season 3 Legendary Aspects Diablo 4 Season 3 Unique Items
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post