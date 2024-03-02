This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything We Know About The Gauntlet - Season 3 Gauntlet Guide Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
Arktane
After several delays, Blizzard has finally unveiled the new end game event, The Gauntlet. Starting March 5th, players will be able to enter dungeons with fixed layouts that rotate weekly. Once inside, you must use not only your strength, but your speed and wits to score as many points as possible before the time runs out! To assist with this new challenge, we've put together a guide on everything we know so far about The Gauntlet and the Leaderboards in Diablo 4.
To learn more about the Leaderboards and The Gauntlet event, click below to check out our in-depth guide.
The Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide - Season 3
We've updated our guide with the latest information, featuring knowledge about some of the bosses which can be found, the new Shrine effects, as well as how to gain points - and everything you need to know about placing on the Leaderboards. Not all details are known just yet, but we'll be making constant updates to keep you informed. Make sure to check in frequently once The Gauntlet goes live!
What builds and new strategies do you think are going to rise to the top in this new competitive mode? Let us know in the comments below!
