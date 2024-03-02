This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Enter the Gauntlet in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 37 min ago
by
Arktane
The Gauntlet is a new, permanent end game feature for Seasonal players in which they test their skills and strategy against dungeons with fixed layouts and race against the timer while earning points. Launching with Patch 1.3.3 on March 5, this feature will be available for players upon reaching World Tier 4 - but how do you get in?
Season 3 Midseason Campfire Chat Summary Patch 1.3.3 Releases March 5
In order to enter the Gauntlet, once you gain access to World Tier 4 you must travel to the city of Gea Kul. Once there, go to the Southwestern end of the city towards the docks. On the longest dock rests the
Horn of Trials
. Interact with the horn and you will be teleported into the Gauntlet.
Blizzard has announced that the Gauntlet will end each week on Tuesday at 8 AM Pacific Time and after a delay it will reset to a new configuration, becoming available again at 10:15 AM Pacific Time. Once the Gauntlet releases, you will have the opportunity to earn numerous rewards as well, so check out our Gauntlet and Leaderboards guide to find out everything you'll need to know.
Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide for Diablo 4
