Rewards from the Gauntlet in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 16 min ago
by
Arktane
The Gauntlet will soon be available to players who seek to test their skill and wits, but there's more at stake than just bragging rights. There is loot aplenty for taking on the trials of The Gauntlet, with extra bonuses as well.
Leaderboards and The Gauntlet in Diablo 4
Whenever The Gauntlet resets for the week, you will earn one or more rewards. These caches are awarded based on what level of
Seal
you were awarded the previous week. The rewards will continue to scale the better you perform.
A will be guaranteed to have at least one Ancestral Legendary item according to Blizzard. If you manage to earn the
Seal of the Worthy
, the items within the cache will all have an Item Power of 925! In addition, you will also earn all of the caches of the lesser Seals. You don't have to wait for the end of the week for all your rewards either, as each time you complete a run of The Gauntlet, you will earn a minor loot cache - so you're never leaving empty handed
We're sure there will be more rewards to come with the Gauntlet - stay tuned!
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
gauntlet
1
Comment by
Nenezzoda
on 2024-03-03T13:22:54-06:00
There will be a legendary in it, all that stuff, as if the 925 wasn't falling everywhere :D
1
